Senior .Net Developer

Our client, a solid UK-based outsource company, with IT teams and clients around the world, is looking for seasoned contractors to urgently join their team. This is a fully remote position.
They offer fixed term contracts of up to 6 months initially and you can invoice them if you have your own company. If not, you will be paid via a payroll company in South Africa ensuring that all SARS requirements are met.
You need to have outstanding communication skills as every person in the team is client-facing.
Requirements:
- At least 6 years’ experience in software engineering or development role working on technologies such Nets, .Net Framework (v4.7+) and .Net Core (v2.1+) + C#.
- Experience with REST APls using Web API
- Experience in multithreading and parallelization
- Experience in NoSQL databases (preferably MongoDB)
- Experience in SQL, RDBMS (preferably MS SQL)
- Experience working in Agile/remote teams, and excellent communication skills
Bonus Skills
- Cloud platforms AWS/Azure
- Building high performance/scalable API
- JS and Docker containers
- Cl (like Bamboo Cl Server) and CD (such as Octopus Deploy)
Key Responsibilities:
- Delivering solutions using a range of technologies for heavy traffic platforms
- Designing and building exciting new features, paying attention to Cl/CD
- Permanently improve all aspects of delivery, and understand parallel programming, algorithms, and their optimization
