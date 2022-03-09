Senior .Net Developer

Our client, a solid UK-based outsource company, with IT teams and clients around the world, is looking for seasoned contractors to urgently join their team. This is a fully remote position.

They offer fixed term contracts of up to 6 months initially and you can invoice them if you have your own company. If not, you will be paid via a payroll company in South Africa ensuring that all SARS requirements are met.

You need to have outstanding communication skills as every person in the team is client-facing.

Requirements:

At least 6 years’ experience in software engineering or development role working on technologies such Nets, .Net Framework (v4.7+) and .Net Core (v2.1+) + C#.

Experience with REST APls using Web API

Experience in multithreading and parallelization

Experience in NoSQL databases (preferably MongoDB)

Experience in SQL, RDBMS (preferably MS SQL)

Experience working in Agile/remote teams, and excellent communication skills

Bonus Skills

Cloud platforms AWS/Azure

Building high performance/scalable API

JS and Docker containers

Cl (like Bamboo Cl Server) and CD (such as Octopus Deploy)

Key Responsibilities:

Delivering solutions using a range of technologies for heavy traffic platforms

Designing and building exciting new features, paying attention to Cl/CD

Permanently improve all aspects of delivery, and understand parallel programming, algorithms, and their optimization

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

fully remote

