Senior QA Automation Engineer

Our client, a UK-based outsource company with IT teams around the world is looking for seasoned contractors to join their team.

The offer fixed term contracts of up to 6 months initially and you can invoice them if you have your own company. If not, you will be paid via a payroll company in South Africa ensuring that all SARS requirements are met.

Requirements:

At least 5 years of experience as a QA Automation Engineer

Scripting experience using Bash and Javascript

Experience in testing APls, webservices, and webpages

Excellent analytical skills, with demonstrable experience driving issues to resolution

Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills

Experience working in an Agile environment

Passionate about Test Automation and Quality Engineering practices

Bonus Skills (but not a dealbreaker!)

Exposure to cloud infrastructure (preferably AWS)

Previous experience using Mocha and/or other Javascript Test Frameworks

Exposure to Cl/CD

Exposure to SaaS platforms

A background in IT Support or programming

Desired Skills:

QA Automation Engineer

AQ

Bash

Javascript

testing

Agile

Mocha

testing API

Automated testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

fully remote work

