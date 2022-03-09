Senior QA Automation Engineer

Mar 9, 2022

Our client, a UK-based outsource company with IT teams around the world is looking for seasoned contractors to join their team.

The offer fixed term contracts of up to 6 months initially and you can invoice them if you have your own company. If not, you will be paid via a payroll company in South Africa ensuring that all SARS requirements are met.

Requirements:

  • At least 5 years of experience as a QA Automation Engineer
  • Scripting experience using Bash and Javascript
  • Experience in testing APls, webservices, and webpages
  • Excellent analytical skills, with demonstrable experience driving issues to resolution
  • Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills
  • Experience working in an Agile environment
  • Passionate about Test Automation and Quality Engineering practices

Bonus Skills (but not a dealbreaker!)

  • Exposure to cloud infrastructure (preferably AWS)
  • Previous experience using Mocha and/or other Javascript Test Frameworks
  • Exposure to Cl/CD
  • Exposure to SaaS platforms
  • A background in IT Support or programming

Desired Skills:

  • QA Automation Engineer
  • AQ
  • Bash
  • Javascript
  • testing
  • Agile
  • Mocha
  • testing API
  • Automated testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • fully remote work

