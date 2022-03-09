Senior QA Automation Engineer

Our client, a UK-based outsource company with IT teams around the world is looking for seasoned contractors to join their team.
The offer fixed term contracts of up to 6 months initially and you can invoice them if you have your own company. If not, you will be paid via a payroll company in South Africa ensuring that all SARS requirements are met.
Requirements:
- At least 5 years of experience as a QA Automation Engineer
- Scripting experience using Bash and Javascript
- Experience in testing APls, webservices, and webpages
- Excellent analytical skills, with demonstrable experience driving issues to resolution
- Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills
- Experience working in an Agile environment
- Passionate about Test Automation and Quality Engineering practices
Bonus Skills (but not a dealbreaker!)
- Exposure to cloud infrastructure (preferably AWS)
- Previous experience using Mocha and/or other Javascript Test Frameworks
- Exposure to Cl/CD
- Exposure to SaaS platforms
- A background in IT Support or programming
Desired Skills:
- QA Automation Engineer
- AQ
- Bash
- Javascript
- testing
- Agile
- Mocha
- testing API
- Automated testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- fully remote work