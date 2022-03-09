Specialist Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Develop collaborative relationships through dealing with different cultural customs, and political factors.

Diffuse and address conflict. Identify where conflicts and/or synergies exist between technologies and business functions.

Meet business needs through the ability to perform vendor/solution evaluation and solution validation.

Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth.

Understand and embrace the vision and values, leading by example.

Add value to the organisation and seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems.

Drive the business area by identifying and executing on opportunities.

Ensure success of high risk or strategic projects.

Create and maintain an operating plan (business roadmap) for achieving the strategic vision and operating platform, while delivering on expected business results.

Identify and prioritize business initiatives and produce feasibility studies, cost-benefits and business case documents justifying the investment required.

Define business vision, goals, objectives, business processes and requirements. Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.

Enable skilling and required corrective action to take place by sharing knowledge and industry trends with team.

Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses. Ensure team success.

Promote and contribute to the organisation Business Analysis (BA) Centre of Excellence

Desired Skills:

Specialist

Business Analyst

Agile

