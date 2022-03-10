An international client in the Telecommunications industry require a Senior Android Developer to join their team. The role is fully REMOTE and is a 6 Month contract with a view to extension.
PLEASE NOTE – This is an immeadiate start, at the latest 01 April so long notice periods will not be considered.
Experience Required:
- 6 Years as a Android Developer
- Good Knowledge of the Kotlin programming language
- MVC, MVVM programming
- Knowledge of common usability principles related to mobile programming
- Experience working in Agile/Remote Teams
Desired Skills:
- Android Developer
- Kotlin
- MVC
- MVVM
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years