Android Developer

Mar 10, 2022

An international client in the Telecommunications industry require a Senior Android Developer to join their team. The role is fully REMOTE and is a 6 Month contract with a view to extension.

PLEASE NOTE – This is an immeadiate start, at the latest 01 April so long notice periods will not be considered.

Experience Required:

  • 6 Years as a Android Developer
  • Good Knowledge of the Kotlin programming language
  • MVC, MVVM programming
  • Knowledge of common usability principles related to mobile programming
  • Experience working in Agile/Remote Teams

Apply now for more information 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • Android Developer
  • Kotlin
  • MVC
  • MVVM
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

