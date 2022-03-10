Business Analyst – 12 Month Contract at Michael Page South Africa Limited

The ideal candidate will join a small but growing IT team on twelve months contract We are looking for a candidate with Project management experience in IT and Finance.

Client Details

An Insurance Company More detail to be provided telephonically

Description

Identify & define business requirements for new business models or changes to existing models (including definition of application requirements and any Graphical User Information (GUI) requirements).

Analyse & design new business processes and organisational structures to support business requirements.

Create business process models, analyse models and identify variances from operational & performance requirements.

Define & design changes to existing processes as required & ensure integration of changes into process environment.

Work with the project manager, architects, and other team members to define non-functional requirements (including metrics and performance goals) for the application.

Participate in transitioning the requirements & use cases to systems analysts & designers, and ensure a clear &complete understanding of the requirements.

Participate in quality management reviews throughout the Centriq Development Life Cycle to ensure requirements are fulfilled.

Review test approach & test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios, use cases and functionality defined.

Participate in testing to ensure that business requirements have been met.

As subject matter expert assist with investigations, business impact and benefits analysis, and updates of the business case

Assist with benefit realisation review

Profile

Matric/Grade 12.

Business Degree would be to your advantage.

Relevant accredited business /systems analysis courses.

A minimum of 2 years job-related experience, knowledge /experience within the Insurance industry (or in broader Financial Services industry).

Must have a strong financial background (ideally a BA in a finance team)

Project Management Experience.

Job Offer

CTC : Upto R650 000 per annum

About The Employer:

Business Analyst – 12 Month Contract

Learn more/Apply for this position