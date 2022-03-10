Business Analyst – 12 Month Contract at Michael Page South Africa Limited

The ideal candidate will join a small but growing IT team on twelve months contract We are looking for a candidate with Project management experience in IT and Finance.
Client Details
An Insurance Company More detail to be provided telephonically
Description
- Identify & define business requirements for new business models or changes to existing models (including definition of application requirements and any Graphical User Information (GUI) requirements).
- Analyse & design new business processes and organisational structures to support business requirements.
- Create business process models, analyse models and identify variances from operational & performance requirements.
- Define & design changes to existing processes as required & ensure integration of changes into process environment.
- Work with the project manager, architects, and other team members to define non-functional requirements (including metrics and performance goals) for the application.
- Participate in transitioning the requirements & use cases to systems analysts & designers, and ensure a clear &complete understanding of the requirements.
- Participate in quality management reviews throughout the Centriq Development Life Cycle to ensure requirements are fulfilled.
- Review test approach & test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios, use cases and functionality defined.
- Participate in testing to ensure that business requirements have been met.
- As subject matter expert assist with investigations, business impact and benefits analysis, and updates of the business case
- Assist with benefit realisation review
Profile
- Matric/Grade 12.
- Business Degree would be to your advantage.
- Relevant accredited business /systems analysis courses.
- A minimum of 2 years job-related experience, knowledge /experience within the Insurance industry (or in broader Financial Services industry).
- Must have a strong financial background (ideally a BA in a finance team)
- Project Management Experience.
Job Offer
CTC : Upto R650 000 per annum
About The Employer:
Business Analyst – 12 Month Contract