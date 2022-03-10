Business Analyst – 12 Month Contract at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Mar 10, 2022

The ideal candidate will join a small but growing IT team on twelve months contract We are looking for a candidate with Project management experience in IT and Finance.

Client Details

An Insurance Company More detail to be provided telephonically

Description

  • Identify & define business requirements for new business models or changes to existing models (including definition of application requirements and any Graphical User Information (GUI) requirements).
  • Analyse & design new business processes and organisational structures to support business requirements.
  • Create business process models, analyse models and identify variances from operational & performance requirements.
  • Define & design changes to existing processes as required & ensure integration of changes into process environment.
  • Work with the project manager, architects, and other team members to define non-functional requirements (including metrics and performance goals) for the application.
  • Participate in transitioning the requirements & use cases to systems analysts & designers, and ensure a clear &complete understanding of the requirements.
  • Participate in quality management reviews throughout the Centriq Development Life Cycle to ensure requirements are fulfilled.
  • Review test approach & test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios, use cases and functionality defined.
  • Participate in testing to ensure that business requirements have been met.
  • As subject matter expert assist with investigations, business impact and benefits analysis, and updates of the business case
  • Assist with benefit realisation review

Profile

  • Matric/Grade 12.
  • Business Degree would be to your advantage.
  • Relevant accredited business /systems analysis courses.
  • A minimum of 2 years job-related experience, knowledge /experience within the Insurance industry (or in broader Financial Services industry).
  • Must have a strong financial background (ideally a BA in a finance team)
  • Project Management Experience.

Job Offer

CTC : Upto R650 000 per annum

About The Employer:

Business Analyst – 12 Month Contract

Learn more/Apply for this position