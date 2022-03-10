Business Analyst (Sales & Distribution)

Our client seeks to appoint a Business Analyst, with experience on the SAP S&D module, to join their dynamic IT team, within the Logistics Division, based in Westville. As the Business Analyst (SD), you will be responsible for working in conjunction with the Business to identify, design and specify applications solutions that meet the Business requirements and achieve the Business benefit; and to facilitate the implementation of identified solutions utilising recognised project management methodologies.

Job Duties

SAP End-User Support

Assist end users to resolve SAP (Sales & Distribution) related issues across the Business.

Resolve calls logged on service management system within agreed SLA

Provide clear problem definition and liaise with necessary technical experts/external consultants to resolve technical SAP issues related to the Sales and Distribution (S&D) module.

Create and maintain user training manuals and e-learning material in conjunction with the business (super users) and learning team.

Support the business after hours as and when required to maintain systems, meet operational and project requirements.

Demonstrate working knowledge in setting up config for EDI (Orders & Invoices).

Demonstrate working knowledge and a good understanding on how to set up Pricing Conditions and Pricing Procedures in SAP.

Experience and knowledge working with SAP CRM, Sales Force Automation Applications System, Ordering Portals, and Chat Bots

Opportunity Identification:

Support the Applications Manager and the Business in identifying IT application solutions to address key Business requirements within S&D.

Quantify savings and efficiencies related to these opportunities and draw up Business Case documentation for submission to the Application Manager

Application Development:

Enhancement and Implementation: Serve as a liaison between the Business and technical consultants to ensure the implementation of identified system enhancements for S&D.

Execute on small Business projects requiring IT systems implementation

Meet with relevant Business representatives to establish, understand, and document detailed Business requirements to be met by the project.

Compile and agree a scope definition document as well as functional specification document and ensure that full sign off is achieved prior to implementation

Assist with the calculation of the business case and return on investment with relevant Business users and stakeholders.

Plan for project-related hardware and software requirements by liaising on an on-going basis with the infrastructure team and external software supplier(s)

SAP User Profile Maintenance:

Communicate with authorisations team to assist with creation and maintenance of user profiles in SAP in keeping with risk and audit standards.

Testing of new user profiles related to projects or support related issues

Assist with resolving user profile audit queries.

System Auditing:

Conduct regular system compliance audits for the S&D module.

Report on system non-compliance by users to the Applications Manager.

Identify and highlight business risk to the Applications Manager because of non-compliance.

Recommend compensating controls to the Applications Manager.

Technical Expertise

Provide ongoing advice and support on best practice to ensure continuous improvement within Business systems and applications.

Develop specialist knowledge of the SAP S&D module, identify opportunities to deliver best value solutions and make recommendations to the Applications Manager.

Resolution of system non-compliance System audit coverage

If you do not receive any feedback within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Disclaimer

This Advert and any rights attaching hereto are, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the property of EOH Group Limited and/or its subsidiaries (“the Group”). The Group accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages, whatsoever and howsoever incurred or suffered, resulting, or arising from the use of information contained in an Advert which has not been released by the Group

Desired Skills:

BSc / BCom Degree in Information Systems or B-Tech in Information Technology. –

Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience within the relevant business function or information technology environment. –

Experience working on the SAP S&D module is Essential –

Demonstrated success in managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement. –

Demonstrated business and system knowledge of the SAP SD module. –

Advanced end user computer skills (MS Office/Project/ Visio etc). –

Valid Code EB drivers’ licence.

Learn more/Apply for this position