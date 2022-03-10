Business Intelligence Analyst

The role of the of the BI Business analysts is to bridge the gap between the IT developers and the business in order to assist with the delivery of business requirements by assessing processes, evaluating requirements and delivering data-driven recommendations to executives and stakeholders.
Main responsibilities
- Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements
- Collaborate with technical lead and subject matter experts to establish the technical vision and analyze trade-offs between usability and performance needs.
- Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions
- Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements
Qualification and experience
- Bachelor’s Degree or relevant tertiary qualification in Business Management / Business Analysis / Finance / Statistics / Information technology
- Business Analyst qualification will be advantageous
- 5+ years Business Analysis, data design and systems analysis experience in a data and analytics environment
- Ideal: Business Information Business Analysis experience in an financial services environment
- Agile environment experience
- Excellent SQL skills
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- SQL
- Financial Services
- Statistics
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is an established life insurance company in South Africa but has since transformed into a diversified financial services group that operates across the African continent, India, Malaysia and selected developed markets, with listings on the Johannesburg.