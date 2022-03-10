Business Intelligence Analyst

The role of the of the BI Business analysts is to bridge the gap between the IT developers and the business in order to assist with the delivery of business requirements by assessing processes, evaluating requirements and delivering data-driven recommendations to executives and stakeholders.

Main responsibilities

Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements

Collaborate with technical lead and subject matter experts to establish the technical vision and analyze trade-offs between usability and performance needs.

Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions

Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements

Qualification and experience

Bachelor’s Degree or relevant tertiary qualification in Business Management / Business Analysis / Finance / Statistics / Information technology

Business Analyst qualification will be advantageous

5+ years Business Analysis, data design and systems analysis experience in a data and analytics environment

Ideal: Business Information Business Analysis experience in an financial services environment

Agile environment experience

Excellent SQL skills

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

SQL

Financial Services

Statistics

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is an established life insurance company in South Africa but has since transformed into a diversified financial services group that operates across the African continent, India, Malaysia and selected developed markets, with listings on the Johannesburg.

