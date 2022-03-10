Data Analyst

Mar 10, 2022

  • Assemble large, complex data sets that meet functional / non-functional business requirements
  • Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimizing data delivery, re-designing infrastructure for greater scalability
  • Build the infrastructure required for optimal extraction, transformation and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources using SQL and AWS ‘big data’ technologies
  • Build analytics tools that utilize the data pipelines to provide actionable insights into customer acquisition, operational efficiency, and other key business performance metrics
  • Create data tools for analytics and data scientist team members that assist them in building and optimizing our product into an innovative industry leader
  • Evaluate, benchmark, and improve the scalability, robustness, efficiency and performance of big data platform and applications
  • Identify data patterns that will be used to inform business processes

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • SQL
  • AWS
  • BIG DATA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

