Data Analyst

- Assemble large, complex data sets that meet functional / non-functional business requirements
- Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimizing data delivery, re-designing infrastructure for greater scalability
- Build the infrastructure required for optimal extraction, transformation and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources using SQL and AWS ‘big data’ technologies
- Build analytics tools that utilize the data pipelines to provide actionable insights into customer acquisition, operational efficiency, and other key business performance metrics
- Create data tools for analytics and data scientist team members that assist them in building and optimizing our product into an innovative industry leader
- Evaluate, benchmark, and improve the scalability, robustness, efficiency and performance of big data platform and applications
- Identify data patterns that will be used to inform business processes
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- SQL
- AWS
- BIG DATA
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree