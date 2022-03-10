Data Engineer – Semi Remote – up to R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Want to work in an environment with buzzing, energetic, smart, and motivated people?
An innovative firm leading the way in health, finance and insurance is currently seeking the skills of a highly motivated Data Engineer.
The Data Engineer will work collaboratively with the Program Managers, Data Scientists, Systems Architects to define data sources and to build a custom data framework that facilitates Machine Learning, AI and productionising AI models based on the principles of ETL/ELT.
Requirements:
- Honours or Master’s Degree in Computer Science
- 7-8 years commercial experience
- Data Mining proficiency
- Machine Learning experience
- R
- Python
- Scala
- Java
- Azure Data Factory
- Azure Synapse Analytics
- Azure Data Lake
- Power BI
- SQL
- AWS (Advantageous)
Responsibilities:
- Develop and implement a reusable architecture of data pipelines to make data available for various purposes including Machine Learning (ML), Analytics and Reporting
- Work collaboratively as part of team engaging with system architects, data scientists and business in a healthcare context
- Define hardware, tools, and software to enable the reusable framework for data sharing and ML model productionlisation
- Work comfortably with structured and unstructured data in a variety of different programming languages such as SQL, R, python, Java etc
- Understanding of distributing programming and advising data scientists on how to optimally structure program code for maximum efficiency
- Build data solutions that leverage controls to ensure privacy, security, compliance, and data quality
- Understand meta-data management systems and orchestration architecture in the designing of ML/AI pipelines
