ECM DEVELOPER

LOCATION: MENLYN, PRETORIA

Salary: R630k – R790k

EE REQUIREMENTS: Females AND people with disabilities.

Closing Date: 11 March 2022

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s Degree in information technology, Management Information Systems, Computer Science, and Computer Engineering or related

At least 5 years’ experience in Microsoft SharePoint applications (including interfaces) development, implementation and support

At least 3 years’ professional Java development experience

Microsoft SharePoint certification

Microsoft Power Applications certification

Development certification (e.g. .Net, Java or other modern programming languages)

ITIL Foundation certification

TFS Certified

Microsoft SQL certification

DUTIES

Install and develop/configure Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft Power Applications and other assigned business applications throughout the lifecycle

Administer, maintain and support (level 2 and 3) SharePoint solutions and applications in line with the applicable policies, standards as well as approved business requirements and designs

Resolve incidents and requests logged by users in line with the IT SLA parameters

Lead Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft Apps development and management of solution

Champion the establishment of agile citizen or no-code development using the company contracted Microsoft products

Ensure Enterprise Content Management solutions comply with company policies, procedures and standards

Liaise with other IT teams (e.g. Enterprise Architecture, Information Security, Infrastructure and IT Operations) to plan and design new features and enhancements

Define ECM development procedures and standards

Research and suggest new ECM products, applications and related protocols

Assist in various application lifecycle management processes, including change management, weekly and monthly reporting, user access management, vulnerabilities management, disaster recovery testing, internal audit and risk findings’ resolution and so forth

Assist with the management of the relevant third party suppliers to ensure alignment with defined SLAs and contracts and protect the company from risks related to suppliers

Provide application services on projects and ensure the technical deliverables (e.g. technical specification, manuals and systems acceptance testing evidence) are documented and approved

KEY COMPETENCIES

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills

Solid communication (oral and writing) skills

Good Team player with excellent interpersonal and organisational skills

Ability to multitask and work under pressure with minimal supervision

TO APPLY:

Update your CV and mark it ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ Ref shashi@mployglobal

