ECM DEVELOPER
LOCATION: MENLYN, PRETORIA
- Salary: R630k – R790k
- EE REQUIREMENTS: Females AND people with disabilities.
- Closing Date: 11 March 2022
- TO APPLY: Update your CV and mark it ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ Ref shashi@mployglobal
REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s Degree in information technology, Management Information Systems, Computer Science, and Computer Engineering or related
- At least 5 years’ experience in Microsoft SharePoint applications (including interfaces) development, implementation and support
- At least 3 years’ professional Java development experience
- Microsoft SharePoint certification
- Microsoft Power Applications certification
- Development certification (e.g. .Net, Java or other modern programming languages)
- ITIL Foundation certification
- TFS Certified
- Microsoft SQL certification
DUTIES
- Install and develop/configure Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft Power Applications and other assigned business applications throughout the lifecycle
- Administer, maintain and support (level 2 and 3) SharePoint solutions and applications in line with the applicable policies, standards as well as approved business requirements and designs
- Resolve incidents and requests logged by users in line with the IT SLA parameters
- Lead Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft Apps development and management of solution
- Champion the establishment of agile citizen or no-code development using the company contracted Microsoft products
- Ensure Enterprise Content Management solutions comply with company policies, procedures and standards
- Liaise with other IT teams (e.g. Enterprise Architecture, Information Security, Infrastructure and IT Operations) to plan and design new features and enhancements
- Define ECM development procedures and standards
- Research and suggest new ECM products, applications and related protocols
- Assist in various application lifecycle management processes, including change management, weekly and monthly reporting, user access management, vulnerabilities management, disaster recovery testing, internal audit and risk findings’ resolution and so forth
- Assist with the management of the relevant third party suppliers to ensure alignment with defined SLAs and contracts and protect the company from risks related to suppliers
- Provide application services on projects and ensure the technical deliverables (e.g. technical specification, manuals and systems acceptance testing evidence) are documented and approved
KEY COMPETENCIES
- Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills
- Solid communication (oral and writing) skills
- Good Team player with excellent interpersonal and organisational skills
- Ability to multitask and work under pressure with minimal supervision
TO APPLY:
