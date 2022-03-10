ICT Specialist (Governance Risk and Compliance)

A well-established company is recruiting for a

ADVANCED SPECIALIST: ICT GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE

ROODEPOORT

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to be responsible for managing governance, risk and compliance in the ICT business Unit, by ensuring the IT strategies and policies are implemented by reviewing processes and ensuring adequate controls are in place. Must have a broad accountability for ICT governance, Risk and compliance related functions including ICT policies and standards, risk and financial management.

What you will need?

10 years’ experience of which 4 years’ experience must be in IT Governance, Risk Management and/or IT Compliance in either Healthcare of Auditing or Financial Services

Degree in Computer Sciences, Business Administrator

Cobit qualification preferred

CISCO qualification preferred

Desired Skills:

governance

risk

compliance

