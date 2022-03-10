PROGRAMMER/SETTER/OPERATOR – CNC LATHE MACHINE

Programmer/Setter/Operator for CNC Lathe Machine
Manual program and set-up knowledge
Minimum 5-7 Years hands on Fanuc Control Programming
and set-up experience
Minimum 5-7 years CNC Lathe experience
Micro-metre experience/familiar with Measuring equipment
Candidate MUST speak English
JMUST Reside 20-30 radius from Jet Park area
Must have Own transport
Basic knowledge in Microsoft Word & Excel
Target 84.5% machine efficiency on a calculated monthly
hours (Including overtime)
Weekly Maintenance to be done on Machines
Daily setup of tooling and material required for the day’s
planning to be organised on the designated trolleys supplied
All machining data to be captured
Work scope will also require multiple setups for jobs
per day, which may required new Programs to be written