PROGRAMMER/SETTER/OPERATOR – CNC LATHE MACHINE

Programmer/Setter/Operator for CNC Lathe Machine

Manual program and set-up knowledge

Minimum 5-7 Years hands on Fanuc Control Programming

and set-up experience

Minimum 5-7 years CNC Lathe experience

Micro-metre experience/familiar with Measuring equipment

Candidate MUST speak English

JMUST Reside 20-30 radius from Jet Park area

Must have Own transport

Basic knowledge in Microsoft Word & Excel

Target 84.5% machine efficiency on a calculated monthly

hours (Including overtime)

Weekly Maintenance to be done on Machines

Daily setup of tooling and material required for the day’s

planning to be organised on the designated trolleys supplied

All machining data to be captured

Work scope will also require multiple setups for jobs

per day, which may required new Programs to be written

Learn more/Apply for this position