Reporting Analyst Team Lead

Matric Certificate with Mathematics (Mathematical Literacy is not sufficient); and

Relevant Degree in Computer Science or related discipline

Five (5) + years’ experience as a Report Analyst

Five (5) + years’ experience developing BI reporting on multiple solutions

Experience with developing Reporting strategy for the organisation

Experience with Clickview solution

Experience with leading a team; and

Proven ability to develop and implement ICT strategy

Guide team efforts towards successful project delivery

Provide technical leadership to the team through coaching and mentorship

Line management and personal development of a team;

Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits

Identify and encourage areas for growth and improvement within the team

Provide technical expertise and recommendations in assessing new ICT projects and initiatives to support and enhance our existing business solutions

Assist with software design and documentation (Functional and Architecture)

Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts, Systems Analysts and Test Analysts to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain business applications

Assist with Change and Release management

Work with the team in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies

Develop, refine, and tune data extraction (ETL optimisation) from applications

Analyse and resolve technical and application problems

Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with team members and other affected parties

Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget; and

Research and evaluate a variety of software products

Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation

Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities)

Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills)

Uses own initiative and can work independently

Good presentation skills

Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment

Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders

Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems and processes; and

Comprehensive understanding of object-oriented and service-oriented application development techniques and theories

