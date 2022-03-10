Reporting Analyst Team Lead

Matric Certificate with Mathematics (Mathematical Literacy is not sufficient); and
Relevant Degree in Computer Science or related discipline
Five (5) + years’ experience as a Report Analyst
Five (5) + years’ experience developing BI reporting on multiple solutions
Experience with developing Reporting strategy for the organisation
Experience with Clickview solution
Experience with leading a team; and
Proven ability to develop and implement ICT strategy
Guide team efforts towards successful project delivery
Provide technical leadership to the team through coaching and mentorship
Line management and personal development of a team;
Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits
Identify and encourage areas for growth and improvement within the team
Provide technical expertise and recommendations in assessing new ICT projects and initiatives to support and enhance our existing business solutions
Assist with software design and documentation (Functional and Architecture)
Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts, Systems Analysts and Test Analysts to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain business applications
Assist with Change and Release management
Work with the team in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies
Develop, refine, and tune data extraction (ETL optimisation) from applications
Analyse and resolve technical and application problems
Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with team members and other affected parties
Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget; and
Research and evaluate a variety of software products
Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation
Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities)
Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills)
Uses own initiative and can work independently
Good presentation skills
Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment
Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders
Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems and processes; and
Comprehensive understanding of object-oriented and service-oriented application development techniques and theories