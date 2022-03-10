Senior Machine Learning (ML) Engineer – Sandton – R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Software company that focuses on building best quality technology solutions is currently in search for a Senior Machine Learning (ML) Engineer to join their solution driven enterprise.

The incumbent will be working in a Retail Customer engagement tribe where there will be tackling of topics such as Analytical CRM Data Services, Campaign Management Solutions, Personalization and Customer 360. With special focus on C360 and Customer Analytical record Product.

Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology or related field

7-8 years commercial experience

AWS

Python

Java

R

Keras

PyTorch

Scikit-learn

Data structures

Data modeling

Software architecture

Responsibilities:

Study and transform data science prototypes

Design machine learning systems

Research and implement appropriate ML algorithms and tools

Develop machine learning applications according to requirements

Select appropriate datasets and data representation methods

Run machine learning tests and experiments

Perform statistical analysis and fine-tuning using test results

Train and retrain systems when necessary

Extend existing ML libraries and frameworks

Keep abreast of developments in the field

Reference Number for this position is LL54367 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of up to R1,2m PA negotiable on experience and ability.

