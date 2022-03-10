Senior React Developer

An international client within the telecommunications industry has an urgent vacancy for a Senior React Developer to join their team. This role is fully remote and is a 6 Month contract with a view to extend

Please Note – This is an urgent role so long notice periods would not be considered. Latest start – 01 April 2022

Experience required:

Strong proficiency in Javascript, including DOM manipulation and the Javascript object model

Thorough understanding of [URL Removed] and its core principles

RedUX

EcmaScript or Typescript

Babel, Webpack,NPM etc

Familiarity with tools such as GIT

Desired Skills:

React

Javascript

REDUX

Typescript

Ecmascript

GIT

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

