An international client within the telecommunications industry has an urgent vacancy for a Senior React Developer to join their team. This role is fully remote and is a 6 Month contract with a view to extend
Please Note – This is an urgent role so long notice periods would not be considered. Latest start – 01 April 2022
Experience required:
- Strong proficiency in Javascript, including DOM manipulation and the Javascript object model
- Thorough understanding of [URL Removed] and its core principles
- RedUX
- EcmaScript or Typescript
- Babel, Webpack,NPM etc
- Familiarity with tools such as GIT
0Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- React
- Javascript
- REDUX
- Typescript
- Ecmascript
- GIT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma