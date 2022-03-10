Senior React Developer

Mar 10, 2022

An international client within the telecommunications industry has an urgent vacancy for a Senior React Developer to join their team. This role is fully remote and is a 6 Month contract with a view to extend

Please Note – This is an urgent role so long notice periods would not be considered. Latest start – 01 April 2022

Experience required:

  • Strong proficiency in Javascript, including DOM manipulation and the Javascript object model
  • Thorough understanding of [URL Removed] and its core principles
  • RedUX
  • EcmaScript or Typescript
  • Babel, Webpack,NPM etc
  • Familiarity with tools such as GIT

Apply now for more info

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

