Solutions Architect – Data Analytics – Centurion – up to R1.2m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Solutions Architect – Data Analytics – Centurion – up to R1.2m Per Annum

This data driven firm is on the lookout for a Solutions Architect – Data Analytics that has a keen interest to learn new technologies and methodologies and the ability to architect, plan, develop and productionise end-to-end advanced Data Analytics projects within a team environment.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science or Informatics

6-7 years commercial experience

Data Lake Methodologies and Design

ETL / ELT processes in SSIS

Azure Data Factory

Azure DataBricks

SSAS Tabular Models

DAX query languages

Power BI

Responsibilities:

Ability to research, architect and develop analytical solutions based specifically on Microsoft Data Platform and Microsoft Azure technologies

Delivering and presenting Data Analytics Proofs of Concept to prospective customers

An expert knowledge of Data Warehouse (Dimensional Model) design and principals based on

Ralph Kimball methodologies

Good knowledge and understanding of data warehousing in within cloud environments (Azure Synapse)

An expert knowledge of designing and implementing Data Analytics and Business Intelligence solutions using the Microsoft SQL Business Intelligence suite and Azure

BI Requirements Analysis and Solution Architecture Design

Good knowledge of the software development lifecycle and different project delivery methodologies (DevOps, waterfall, agile, etc.)

To be the Subject Matter Expert (SME) on Data Analytics and Data Platform in any related conversation or engagement

Excellent presentation skills (customers at all levels of the organisation – including CxO level)

Desired Skills:

SSIS

Azure

SSAS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

