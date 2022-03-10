Systems Analyst

A well-established company is recruiting for a

IT SYSTEMS ANALYST

CAPE TOWN

Purpose of the role:

To liaise and coordinate activities between the customer and IT professionals to ensure systems problems, enhancements and developments are resolved for the business in accordance with all relevant policies and procedures

Requirements:

3 years Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology

3 – 4 years’ relevant systems analyst experience, needs to be familiar with multiple varieties of programming languages, operating systems and computer hardware platforms

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

systems analyst

degree

