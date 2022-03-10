Technical Test Analyst

- Provided and prepared test strategies and plans for functional/automation projects (Provide evidence/Demonstrate)
- Built enhancements to test frameworks increasing speed and productivity. (Provide evidence/Demonstrate)
- GUI/API automation/functional solutions using different tools (Provide evidence/Demonstrate)
- Refinement of automation/functional tech methodologies and approach.
- Innovate solutions and idea improving SQA processes. (Provide evidence/Demonstrate)
- Define metrics and measurements to evaluate manual vs functional effectiveness (Provide evidence/Demonstrate)
- Analysis, design and implement automation solutions (Provide evidence/Demonstrate)
- Facilitate project workshops and scoping sessions (Provide evidence/Demonstrate)
- Compile project estimations and costings (Provide evidence/Demonstrate)
- Compile test strategy based on project (Provide evidence/Demonstrate)
- Define and develop technical and manual staff via training, mentoring and coaching. (Provide evidence/Demonstrate)
- Provide creative solutions to increase employee effectiveness (Provide evidence/Demonstrate)
- Have participated in all level of product design, worked with product manager, product development team and end product user
- Can automate the acceptance test by leveraging of coding skills.
- Can deal with end users or customers and their experiences.
- A mix of developer as well as tester who has exposure to project management, interacts and understands end user software requirements, knows product or domain knowledge, participates in product or software designing.
- Perform Test Analysis Design and execution either functionally or through automation.
- Defect logging using Jira in line with testing standards
- Reporting on testing progress and managing risks associated with testing progress.
- Escalate and communicate effectively across all departments within the organization.
Job Requirements:
- 3 years + Automation Testing experience is essential
- Diploma IT or Degree
- ISTQB Foundation Level
- Disciplined Agile Certified (Preferred / experience working in an agile environment)
- Ability to perform both functional test analysis, design and execution as well as automation testing depending on what’s best for the project.
- Working in a team and flexible enough to apply cross functional skills to meet overall business objectives.
Solid practical experience in
- Selenium and Appium(Mobile)
- ATDD
- Solid knowledge of testing discipline and testing principles.
DEV Languages
o Java
o Groovy
o VBScript
Desired Skills:
- Testing
- Selenium
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma