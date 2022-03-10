Test Analyst (Technical) – Semi Remote – R630 Per hour at eMerge IT Recruitment

A multi-National manufacturing business is on the hunt for a senior Test Analyst. They work on the latest technologies combining pioneering technologies, emotional products and personalized customer support to create the unique overall experience for their clients.
You will be responsible for the preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution and you will be required to plan, organize and support test case creation.
If you have 8+ years’ experience in testing, robust work ethic and you want to be part of this brand that creates ground-breaking and premium mobility solutions, APPLY TODAY
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Requirement review
- Path and Condition Testing
- API Testing
- Static and Dynamic analysis
- Security and Reliability Testing
- Performance Testing
- Resource Utilization
- Maintainability Testing
- Portability Testing
- Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility
- Technical Test Case creation
- Manual & Automatic Test Execution
- Clear defect capturing
- Defect workflow adherence
- Maintenance of automation packs
- Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs
- Managing and communicating issues
- Reporting – with attention to details and correctness
- Familiar with Agile methodologies
- Test Tools used: JIRA, ALM, Confluence
- Java and AWS knowledge (advantageous)
Reference Number for this position is GZ54238 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of between R531 – R638 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- ALM
- AWS
- API
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree