Test Analyst (Technical) – Semi Remote – R630 Per hour at eMerge IT Recruitment

A multi-National manufacturing business is on the hunt for a senior Test Analyst. They work on the latest technologies combining pioneering technologies, emotional products and personalized customer support to create the unique overall experience for their clients.

You will be responsible for the preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution and you will be required to plan, organize and support test case creation.

If you have 8+ years’ experience in testing, robust work ethic and you want to be part of this brand that creates ground-breaking and premium mobility solutions, APPLY TODAY

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Requirement review

Path and Condition Testing

API Testing

Static and Dynamic analysis

Security and Reliability Testing

Performance Testing

Resource Utilization

Maintainability Testing

Portability Testing

Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility

Technical Test Case creation

Manual & Automatic Test Execution

Clear defect capturing

Defect workflow adherence

Maintenance of automation packs

Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs

Managing and communicating issues

Reporting – with attention to details and correctness

Familiar with Agile methodologies

Test Tools used: JIRA, ALM, Confluence

Java and AWS knowledge (advantageous)

Reference Number for this position is GZ54238 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of between R531 – R638 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Jira

ALM

AWS

API

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position