Business Analyst Sales

BSc Science, Mathematics or Health Sciences

Minimum of 1+ years in sales data analytics

Pharmaceutical industry experience including sales and marketing analytics ie. per product, per region and per Sales Representative

Advanced skills in QlikView, SSD, Impact Rx or other interactive BI dashboard tools

Maintain and update Repwise System

Microsoft suite (Excel advanced)

Reporting and data management

Brand performance trackers and reporting

Incentive and awards management

Proven track record and customer service experience

Experience operating in a complex matrix organisation

The Business Analyst Associate is responsible for delivering the analytical requirements of the business

Reporting on data-based insights across the commercial organization for informed decision-making processes

This is a combination of supervised as well as independent work that will be signed off by the manager

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid and provident fund

