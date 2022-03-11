Business Analyst Sales

BSc Science, Mathematics or Health Sciences
Minimum of 1+ years in sales data analytics
Pharmaceutical industry experience including sales and marketing analytics ie. per product, per region and per Sales Representative
Advanced skills in QlikView, SSD, Impact Rx or other interactive BI dashboard tools
Maintain and update Repwise System
Microsoft suite (Excel advanced)
Reporting and data management
Brand performance trackers and reporting
Incentive and awards management
Proven track record and customer service experience
Experience operating in a complex matrix organisation
The Business Analyst Associate is responsible for delivering the analytical requirements of the business
Reporting on data-based insights across the commercial organization for informed decision-making processes
This is a combination of supervised as well as independent work that will be signed off by the manager
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid and provident fund