C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist – G1929 at Mediro ICT

We are looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer / Azure Cloud Specialist to join a team of rock-solid cloud specialists developing AI-based quality assurance solution for a manufacturing plant.
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
- Developing AI-based quality assurance solutions
Minimum Requirements
IT degree or diploma.
+5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
+2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms
Technical knowledge – Required:
• At least 5 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
• Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
• Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
• Experience with:
o C# core
o Asp.netcore
o REST
o Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
o Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.
Technical knowledge – Advantage:
• Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Github actions.
• Experience in Software development including: Unit testing; Dependency Injection
• Knowledge in: MSSqlServer; RabbitMQ ; Entity Framework; Grafana; Prometheus ; Kibana
• Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
Domain-driven design (DDD);
Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS) ;
Factory pattern ;
Repo pattern etc.
• Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions Understanding of:
• Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
• Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication.