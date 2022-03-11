C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist – G1929 at Mediro ICT

We are looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer / Azure Cloud Specialist to join a team of rock-solid cloud specialists developing AI-based quality assurance solution for a manufacturing plant.

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Developing AI-based quality assurance solutions

Minimum Requirements

IT degree or diploma.

+5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

+2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

Technical knowledge – Required:

• At least 5 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies

• Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

• Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

• Experience with:

o C# core

o Asp.netcore

o REST

o Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases

o Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Technical knowledge – Advantage:

• Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Github actions.

• Experience in Software development including: Unit testing; Dependency Injection

• Knowledge in: MSSqlServer; RabbitMQ ; Entity Framework; Grafana; Prometheus ; Kibana

• Well versed in code architecture and patterns:

Domain-driven design (DDD);

Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS) ;

Factory pattern ;

Repo pattern etc.

• Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions Understanding of:

• Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends

• Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication.

Learn more/Apply for this position