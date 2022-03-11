CRM Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client a specialised Insurance Company, is looking to hire an experienced CRM Developer to join their growing team. CRM Developer must have a background in delivering well engineered, secured, scalable and tested CRM. Position based in Gauteng.

Client Details

Our client is a specialised Insurance Company, and operates in the corporate risk finance sector, providing their clients with risk and benefit services. Company based in Johannesburg.

Description

CRM Developer will be responsible for all the customisation’s and administration of CRM and develop solutions that meet business and integration requirements with other line of business systems. Provide technical support and be able to troubleshoot problems and issues with and the ability to identify areas of improvement

Responsibilities:

Strong knowledge of C#/HTML5/CSS/REST/WCF/ASP .Net

Experience in CRM administration, customisation’s, building solutions, plugins, workflows.

Proficiency in SQL, SSRS and related database technologies.

Knowledge of Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) is essential Work as part of the development team using the Scrum methodology.

Key Requirements:

Knowledge of business and understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains.

Understanding of / experience with analysis methodologies, process disciplines and Software Development LifeCycle

Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts and issues in business terms Relationship development.

Competencies:

Attention to detail and quality.

Problem Solving.

Willing to take initiative and responsibility.

Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.

Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.

Strong analytical skills.

Good communication.

Profile

Qualifications and Skills Required:

BSc Computer Science and Information Systems, BSc/BEng Software Engineering, BCom Informatics, NDip IT, or BTech IT.

Microsoft Dynamics CRM certification(s) – Advantageous.

3+ years’ experience of Microsoft Dynamics CRM, .NET and Javascript is essential

Job Offer

R500 000 – R750 000 CTC

Benefits

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

About The Employer:

Specialized Insurance Company

