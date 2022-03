Digital & UX/UI Designer at Fourier Recruitment

Our client is looking for a talented Digital & UX/UI Designer (junior to mid-level) to join the growing team. The primary purpose of the job will be to design functional web interfaces & create engaging user experience across our digital & software products.

Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with stakeholders

âû€” Wireframe & design prototypes for multiple platforms & devices

âû€” Identify UX problems and implement creative problem solving.

âû€” Design on-brand creative for multiple digital channels across selected clients

âû€” Remote team collaboration on projects & campaigns

âû€” Participate in briefing and brainstorming sessions to share ideas

âû€” Scope on briefs & provide time estimates to operational team

âû€” Stay on top of trends and best-practices in the field.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

âû€” Relevant Graphic Design diploma or tertiary qualification

âû€” Strong competence in Sketch & Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.)

âû€” A strong UX/UI design portfolio

âû€” Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar role.

