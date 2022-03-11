Hybrid Mobile Developer

Experience and Qualifications:
- Prior native or hybrid mobile app development experience.
- Relevant IT Qualification.
Responsibilities:
- Design and highly develop performant hybrid applications.
- Consume secured REST API’s.
- Adhere to architecture principles and policies.
- Experience designing n-tiered applications (multi layered architecture).
- Contribute to design sessions.
- Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.
- Produce code that is easily maintainable.
- Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.
- Adhere to technical standards.
- Produce code that is well documented.
- Assist other developers.
- Perform quality assurance checks / code reviews.
- Contribute to the establishment of best practice standards.
- Prepare technical specifications.
- Perform unit and system testing.
- Work closely with Site Reliability Engineering to ensure deliverables are automated and monitored
- Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to.
- Adhere to deadlines.
Competencies Required:
Business Acumen:
- Understand the business, channel, and user experience strategy. Provide design direction to best meet customer and business goals.
Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment:
- Anticipates, meets, and exceeds customers and stakeholders’ expectations. Has a high operational accountability and directly influences customer service through design.
Drive for Results:
- Requires good time-management skills and the ability to work under pressure.
Leads Change and Innovation:
- Challenge the status quo, does what is right for the business and the customer, and encourage continuous improvement and innovation.
Team player:
- Create and maintain an open, positive working environment.
Collaboration:
- Team spirit: strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders.
Self-awareness and insight:
- Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty, and pressure.
Diversity and Inclusiveness:
- Is sensitive to individual and cultural differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.
Requirements Languages:
- Dart
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- iOS (Swift) and/or Android (Kotlin) experience
Frameworks and specs:
- Flutter
- REST service design (Open API)
- Unit Testing (Jest / Tape)
Runtimes and tools:
- Nest JS
- NodeJS Express
- Git / Gitlab
- Jenkins
- Karma
- Jasmine
Methodologies:
- Scrum