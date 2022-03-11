Hybrid Mobile Developer

Mar 11, 2022

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Prior native or hybrid mobile app development experience.
  • Relevant IT Qualification.

Responsibilities:

  • Design and highly develop performant hybrid applications.
  • Consume secured REST API’s.
  • Adhere to architecture principles and policies.
  • Experience designing n-tiered applications (multi layered architecture).
  • Contribute to design sessions.
  • Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.
  • Produce code that is easily maintainable.
  • Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.
  • Adhere to technical standards.
  • Produce code that is well documented.
  • Assist other developers.
  • Perform quality assurance checks / code reviews.
  • Contribute to the establishment of best practice standards.
  • Prepare technical specifications.
  • Perform unit and system testing.
  • Work closely with Site Reliability Engineering to ensure deliverables are automated and monitored
  • Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to.
  • Adhere to deadlines.

Competencies Required:
Business Acumen:

  • Understand the business, channel, and user experience strategy. Provide design direction to best meet customer and business goals.

Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment:

  • Anticipates, meets, and exceeds customers and stakeholders’ expectations. Has a high operational accountability and directly influences customer service through design.

Drive for Results:

  • Requires good time-management skills and the ability to work under pressure.

Leads Change and Innovation:

  • Challenge the status quo, does what is right for the business and the customer, and encourage continuous improvement and innovation.

Team player:

  • Create and maintain an open, positive working environment.

Collaboration:

  • Team spirit: strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders.

Self-awareness and insight:

  • Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty, and pressure.

Diversity and Inclusiveness:

  • Is sensitive to individual and cultural differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.

Requirements Languages:

  • Dart
  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • iOS (Swift) and/or Android (Kotlin) experience

Frameworks and specs:

  • Flutter
  • REST service design (Open API)
  • Unit Testing (Jest / Tape)

Runtimes and tools:

  • Nest JS
  • NodeJS Express
  • Git / Gitlab
  • Jenkins
  • Karma
  • Jasmine

Methodologies:

  • Scrum

