Intermediate C# . Net Developer Angular 9+ Tdd Solid Melrose Arch R650k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Are you ready to join a scale up Fintech business dominating the South African market?

In your role as an Intermediate C# Developer, you will be exposed to complex projects, Flexi-hours, remote work, and biannual increases.

You need to have a minimum of 4 years’ experience as a software developer and a strong understanding in DevOps principals.

This is the perfect opportunity to gain experience in payment solutions type of work.

Apply today!!!!

Requirements:

Intermediate C# / .Net Developer

C#

Angular

Hibernate

.Net

SQL

JavaScript

TDD

SOLID

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV51761 which is a permanent position based in Melrose Arch offering a cost to company salary of R650k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

