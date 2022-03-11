Intermediate C# . Net Developer Angular 9+ Tdd Solid Melrose Arch R650k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Are you ready to join a scale up Fintech business dominating the South African market?
In your role as an Intermediate C# Developer, you will be exposed to complex projects, Flexi-hours, remote work, and biannual increases.
You need to have a minimum of 4 years’ experience as a software developer and a strong understanding in DevOps principals.
This is the perfect opportunity to gain experience in payment solutions type of work.
Apply today!!!!
Requirements:
- Intermediate C# / .Net Developer
- C#
- Angular
- Hibernate
- .Net
- SQL
- JavaScript
- TDD
- SOLID
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Reference Number for this position is BV51761 which is a permanent position based in Melrose Arch offering a cost to company salary of R650k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree