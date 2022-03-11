Intermediate Front End Developer (C# / Angular 10) – Johannesburg – R540k PA at eMerge IT Recruitment

Join one of the growing companies that houses the best developers in Johannesburg.

We are on the hunt for a dependable and hardworking Front-end developer. Must be settled and mature, be self-motivated and a team player that does not require hand holding. Must be able to work under pressure and meets deadlines.

If you are you seeking a challenge and are ready to take your career to new heights in a solution driven and knowledge sharing space talking ALL C# and Front-end tools, this is for you – APPLY NOW!!!!

Requirements:

BSc in Computer Science

minimum of 4 years’ experience in C# development

CRM experience

C#

OOP

SDLC

VueJs,

Angular 2-9

ReactJS

AngualrJS

WebAPI Integration

Ajax

Axios

Reference Number for this position is FM53051 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R540k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

OOP

SDLC

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position