Intermediate Front End Developer (C# / Angular 10) – Johannesburg – R540k PA at eMerge IT Recruitment

Join one of the growing companies that houses the best developers in Johannesburg.
We are on the hunt for a dependable and hardworking Front-end developer. Must be settled and mature, be self-motivated and a team player that does not require hand holding. Must be able to work under pressure and meets deadlines.
If you are you seeking a challenge and are ready to take your career to new heights in a solution driven and knowledge sharing space talking ALL C# and Front-end tools, this is for you – APPLY NOW!!!!
Requirements:
- BSc in Computer Science
- minimum of 4 years’ experience in C# development
- CRM experience
- C#
- OOP
- SDLC
- VueJs,
- Angular 2-9
- ReactJS
- AngualrJS
- WebAPI Integration
- Ajax
- Axios
Reference Number for this position is FM53051 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R540k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- OOP
- SDLC
- Angular
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree