IT Scrum Master at Mediro ICT

A 12-month contract exist for a company based in Isando that is looking for a Scrum Agile Master. The IT Scrum Master is the agile team role responsible for ensuring the team lives agile values and principles and follows the agreed-upon organizational processes and practices. The responsibility of this role includes clearing obstacles to the delivery of value-adding products to the division through the establishment of an environment where the team can be effective. The IT Scrum Master is the channel between business owners, product owners, and development/delivery teams as a project manager and must therefore maintain a high-level view to help teams understand both organizational and technical dependencies while avoiding delays. This creates a culture of accountability and enables teams to meet critical deadlines. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Key deliverables and outputs

Delivers project conception, analysis, scope, and parameters and managed each project’s scope and timeline.

Coordinates sprints, retrospective meetings, and daily stand-ups

Ensures deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint

Provides all support to the team using a servant leadership style whenever possible and leading by example.

Guides the team and organization on how to use Agile/Scrum practices and values to delight customers and implement changes effectively.

Guides the team on how to get the most out of self-organization and helps build a productive environment where team members ‘own’ the product and enjoy working on it

Guides the team on self-organizing to fill in the intentional gaps left in the Agile/Scrum frameworks.

Assesses the Scrum Maturity of the team and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team.

Removes impediments or guides the team to remove impediments by finding the right personnel to remove the impediment.

Builds a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame, retribution, or being judged, with an emphasis on healing and problem-solving.

Facilitates getting the work done without coercion, assigning, or dictating the work.

Facilitates discussion, decision-making, and conflict resolution.

Assists with internal and external communication, improving transparency, radiating information, and acts as the single point of contact for all external communications.

Supports and educates the Product Owner, especially on grooming and maintaining the product backlog, as well as new requests.

Internal customers

All business groups in the organization; End-users; Team members

External stakeholders

External clients at all levels

System developers, integration partners, solution providers

Minimum Requirements

Academic qualifications

Essential:

Degree in Computer Science / Information Systems

Advantageous:

Certificate / Diploma in Business Analysis or Project Management

IT Scrum Master-related certification

Postgraduate degree

Work experience

Essential:

7 to 10 years as a Business Analyst, Project Manager, or Delivery Lead

Experience in playing the Scrum Master role for at least 1 year for a software development team that was diligently applying Scrum principles, practices, and theory.

Skills

Essential:

Detailed knowledge of agile delivery methods.

Strong knowledge of project management.

Understanding of DevSecOps concepts and practices.

Knowledge of various well-documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (example: numerous Burndown technologies, various Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc.)

Good understanding of ITIL

Advantageous:

Knowledge of other Agile approaches: XP, Kanban, Crystal, FDD, etc.

Awareness and experience with widely successful Agile techniques: User Stories, ATDD, TDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile Games.

Good skills of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, mentorship, and increasing transparency.

Strong communication skills with an ability to understand key concepts and communicate effectively with technical staff, business stakeholders, and senior management.

Ability to communicate technical concepts to non-technical people to enhance understanding and drive decisions that lead to positive outcomes.

Ability to collaborate, build relationships, and influence individuals at all levels in a matrix-management environment (as well as external vendors and service providers) to ensure that segregation and overlapping roles are identified and coordinated.

Strong organizational skills, the ability to perform under pressure, and management of multiple priorities with competing demands for resources.

Strong analytical, data processing, and problem-solving skills.

Proficiency in process formulation and improvement

Learn more/Apply for this position