IT Support Technician at Ntice Search

Our Client, a market leader in the Foodservice Equipment industry, is looking for an IT Support Technician to join their team based in Roodeport, Johannesburg. This person and the IT Manager will make up the entirety of IT department, and so he/she will be responsible for the overall maintenance and support. The individual will also need to be comfortable with being on standby in the case of emergencies.

Key duties and responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

Manage and resolve tickets logged on helpdesk.

Diagnose and resolve software issues on a range of software applications i.e., Windows OS, Microsoft Office, Adobe Reader, WMS, SAP Business One, etc.

Assist software vendors to troubleshoot and diagnose issues through to resolution

Diagnose and resolve hardware issues – Printers, PC’s, monitors, Scanners etc.

Perform preventative maintenance on PC’s and printers.

Manage printer toner cartridges and ensure we always have stock. Get quotes for cartridges and place order.

End user support on SAP Business One.

Management of user rights: Locking / unlocking of users in Active Directory, SAP Business One.

Logging of faults with service providers – Telkom, Vox Telecom, Telecom PABX, QWIX, etc.

Willing to be available for afterhours remote support when needed.

Escalation of issues, he/she is unable to resolve in a timeous matter, to the IT Manager.

Education, Experience and Key Competencies

Grade 12

IT Qualification (highly beneficial)

At least 5 years IT support experience

SAP Business One support experience – essential

AD, DHCP, DNS support experience – essential

Hyper-V experience – essential

Microsoft Office 365, OneDrive, SharePoint.

Excellent computer skills

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Planning, prioritization, and organizational skills

Decision-making

Good written and verbal communication skills

Able to work in a team, with attention to detail.

On offer is a stellar basic + medical aid + provident fund

