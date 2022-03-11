IT Systems Administrator at Parvana Recruitment

Role Responsibilities:

Providing maintenance / configuration, to ensure reliable computer systems, network servers and cloud servers.

Installing / upgrading computer components and software.

Managing virtual and hosted machines, and integrating automation processes.

Monitoring / maintaining systems for optimal performance and security.

Running diagnostics in order to troubleshoot hardware and software errors.

Documenting problems / resolutions; prioritising the problems, and assessing the impact of issues.

Planning / implementing new or upgrades of IT infrastructure and providing the documentation and technical specifications to the IT staff.

Performing or delegating regular backup operations and implementing appropriate documentation and processes for data protection, disaster recovery, and failover procedures.

Leading the desktop and helpdesk support effort.

Ensuring all desktop applications, workstations, and related equipment problems are resolved in a timely manner with limited disruptions.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree in Computer Science, IT, System Administration, etc.

System administration and IT certifications in Linux, Microsoft, or other network related fields

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years System Administration experience.

Experience with scripting and automation tools.

A proven track record of developing and implementing IT strategy and plans.

Strong knowledge of implementing and effectively developing helpdesk and IT operations best practices.

In depth knowledge of security; storage; data protection and disaster recovery protocols.

Must have decent internet coverage at home – you may be required to work remotely as well as in the office.

