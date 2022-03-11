JavaScript Angular Developer – Hybrid Remote – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

A forward-thinking group has a great opening in their growing their team and are looking for awesome developers with your JavaScript experience!
You will be working on high-performance automotive platforms and applications. You will be based in a progressive team that is highly adaptable in their methods of teamwork, exposing you to various tools and technologies, APPLY TODAY!!
8+ years of core JavaScript development is needed as well as:
- Specific Technical / Functional skills Devel0pment and programming:
- Agile methodology and XP
- GraphQL (advantage if known)
- OO principles
- JavaScript Design patterns eg: Singletons, Modular,
- Prototype, Factory
- Clean code
- TDD
- Front End Dev Ops (Gulp, Webpack, NPM)
- Angular
- Typescript
- RXJS
- HMTL
- CSS
- ES5
- Bitbucket
- Interface Technologies
o REST APIs
- SOAP-based services
- Cloud Technologies – advantage
Reference Number for this position is GZ54252 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Pretoria, Midrand and Home offering a contract rate of between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on
[Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Deveops
- HTLM
- CSS
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree