JavaScript Angular Developer – Hybrid Remote – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

A forward-thinking group has a great opening in their growing their team and are looking for awesome developers with your JavaScript experience!

You will be working on high-performance automotive platforms and applications. You will be based in a progressive team that is highly adaptable in their methods of teamwork, exposing you to various tools and technologies, APPLY TODAY!!

8+ years of core JavaScript development is needed as well as:

Specific Technical / Functional skills Devel0pment and programming:

Agile methodology and XP

GraphQL (advantage if known)

OO principles

JavaScript Design patterns eg: Singletons, Modular,

Prototype, Factory

Clean code

TDD

Front End Dev Ops (Gulp, Webpack, NPM)

Angular

Typescript

RXJS

HMTL

CSS

ES5

Bitbucket

Interface Technologies

o REST APIs

SOAP-based services

Cloud Technologies – advantage

Reference Number for this position is GZ54252 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Pretoria, Midrand and Home offering a contract rate of between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

