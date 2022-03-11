Junior DevOps Engineer

Experience and Qualifications:
- Relevant 3-year IT qualification or equivalent
- LPI certification
- 1 year experience as a Developer, Tester or System Administrator
- 1 year experience in a DevOps environment
- Insurance industry experience (desirable)
- Agile software development practices and tools (Atlassian, JIRA)
- Proficient with technologies used within the business (The company-specific list)
- Minimum 1 object-oriented and 1 scripting language (PowerShell, Bash, Python)
- Linux / Unix experience
- Online version control systems (Subversion, GitHub, Bitbucket)
- Java application build processes and tools (CI/CD, including Ant, Gradle, Jenkins, and Artifactory)
- Monitoring and alerting tools (Alerta, Selenium, Prometheus, Influx DB, Elastic Stackt, CloudWatch, cloudtrail, Xray)
- Configuration management and containerisation tools (Terraform, Chef, Puppet, Salt, Ansible, Docker, Mesos or similar technologies)
- Cloud server environment administration (Amazon Web Services)
- Common data stores, both relational and NoSQL
- Knowledge of IPv4 networking, web protocols and Linux/Unix systems
- Knowledge and experience in microservices or service-oriented architectures (SOA and REST)
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the automation, enablement, availability, performance, monitoring, and incident response, among other things, of the platforms and services that our company runs and owns.
- Continuously improve observability to ensure the uptime and reliability of our applications and infrastructure.
- Comfort with frequent, incremental code testing and deployment.
- Working closely with architects and developers.
- Collaborating with the relevant developer to report, troubleshoot, and repair operational issues and performing and automating software deployments.
- Create / use infrastructure for implementing, administering cloud services and deployments.
- Monitor infrastructure and services to maximise uptime.
- Troubleshoot and help to resolve production issues to ensure systems and devices run smoothly.
- Identify ideas to improve system performance, best practises, cost effectiveness of services and impact availability.
- Work with DevOps Manager and team members to develop accurate work estimates on work packages.
- Liaise with foundation, database, and platform Subject Matter Experts to automate installations and enhance the monitoring and maintenance of their disciplines
- Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders to ensure that client expectations are managed.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.
- Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
- Contribute to the financial planning process within area.
- Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
- Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.