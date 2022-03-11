Mid-Senior Web Designer

Position: Mid-Senior Web Designer

Location: Johannesburg

Qualification:

Matric/Grade 12

Relevant Degree/Diploma

Experience:

5+ Years relevant experience

Front end development (HTML and CSS)

Competencies (skills, knowledge, and attitudes):

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe in Divine

WordPress

Shopify

UI and UX Design

Content management systems

Ability to work under pressure

Client communication

Excellent design skills

Creativity

Problem solving

To create and continuously enhance web pages, visually, functionally, technically and in a user-friendly manner to ensure website meets the Company and client requirement’s, improving brand image, accessibility, and ease of use.

Key result areas are as follows:

Developing, maintaining, and enhancing website/s according to the Company/Client/User requirements

Prepare design plans and convert to components for design

Creating sample sites for review/feedback

Full delivery of front-end applications

Review data monthly to improve/enhance website/s

