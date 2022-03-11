Position: Mid-Senior Web Designer
Location: Johannesburg
Qualification:
- Matric/Grade 12
- Relevant Degree/Diploma
Experience:
- 5+ Years relevant experience
- Front end development (HTML and CSS)
Competencies (skills, knowledge, and attitudes):
- Adobe Photoshop
- Adobe Illustrator
- Adobe in Divine
- WordPress
- Shopify
- UI and UX Design
- Content management systems
- Ability to work under pressure
- Client communication
- Excellent design skills
- Creativity
- Problem solving
To create and continuously enhance web pages, visually, functionally, technically and in a user-friendly manner to ensure website meets the Company and client requirement’s, improving brand image, accessibility, and ease of use.
Key result areas are as follows:
- Developing, maintaining, and enhancing website/s according to the Company/Client/User requirements
- Prepare design plans and convert to components for design
- Creating sample sites for review/feedback
- Full delivery of front-end applications
- Review data monthly to improve/enhance website/s