Mid-Senior Web Designer

Mar 11, 2022

Position: Mid-Senior Web Designer
Location: Johannesburg

Qualification:

  • Matric/Grade 12
  • Relevant Degree/Diploma

Experience:

  • 5+ Years relevant experience
  • Front end development (HTML and CSS)

Competencies (skills, knowledge, and attitudes):

  • Adobe Photoshop
  • Adobe Illustrator
  • Adobe in Divine
  • WordPress
  • Shopify
  • UI and UX Design
  • Content management systems
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Client communication
  • Excellent design skills
  • Creativity
  • Problem solving

To create and continuously enhance web pages, visually, functionally, technically and in a user-friendly manner to ensure website meets the Company and client requirement’s, improving brand image, accessibility, and ease of use.

Key result areas are as follows:

  • Developing, maintaining, and enhancing website/s according to the Company/Client/User requirements
  • Prepare design plans and convert to components for design
  • Creating sample sites for review/feedback
  • Full delivery of front-end applications
  • Review data monthly to improve/enhance website/s

