Senior C# Developer – Cape Town – Remote – R800k Per Annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

As a Senior C# Development at this Payment Solutions Company, you will experience vibrant growth as you work alongside some of the best technology professionals writing well designed testable code.

Are you ready to join a highly enthusiastic team of Developers with a positive mindset? You will be offered exposure to complex projects, flexi-hours, a degree of remote work and biannual increases.

Requirements:

Senior C# Developer

C#

SQL

Hibernate

.Net

Redis

TDD

.Net Core

SOLID

Mongo DB

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV48631 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of R800k Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

