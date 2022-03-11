Senior Data Scientist at Mediro ICT

Company is recruiting for a Senior Data Scientist that has extensive experience in Machine Learning solving business problems. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques, and approaches used to build application solutions

Implements analytical algorithms for object detection, segmentation, classification, and recognition

Is responsible for discovering insights and identifying business opportunities using algorithmic, statistical, and mining techniques

Plays a strategic role in creative ideas for leveraging the business’ vast collection of data into new ground-breaking IT solutions

Establishes accurate and scalable analytics systems

Interprets the results of statistical and predictive experiments and regression analysis and integrates this into complex business processes

Conducts customer specification studies, gathers requirements, conducts system architectural design, and turns the requirements into a final product

Provides complete application lifecycle development, deployment, and operations support for Big Data solutions and infrastructure

Collaborates with various team members and facilitates the development, automation, and seamless delivery of analytics solutions into Big Data clusters

Responsible for Data Warehousing and ETL using Informatica Power Center

Analyses the data and build reports by using data visualization tools such as Tableau, Cognos, MicroStrategy

Imports and exports data using Sqoop from HDFS to Relational Database Systems and vice-versa

Codes and tests the Standardisation, Normalisation, Load, Extract and AVRO models to filter/massage the data and its validation

Installs configure, and uses ecosystem components like Hadoop Map Reduce, Spark, Hive, Sqoop, Pig, HDFS, HBase, Cassandra, ZooKeeper, Oozie, Hue, Impala, and Flume

Minimum Requirements

10+ years of extensive experience within the data science industry in a fast-paced and complex business setting and with leading teams

Extensive experience in Machine Learning solving business problems

Agile working experience

Tech stack:

Language: Python, Scala, SQL, Java, PL/SQL

Web Technologies: Web Service, SOAP, Rest web services, JSP

Big Data Eco System: Spark, HDFS, Yarn, Map Reduce, Hive, Pig, Sqoop, ZooKeeper, Kafka, Oozie, Hue, Impala, Flume

Scripting language: HTML, JavaScript, CSS, XML and Ajax

Machine Learning: R, SAS, SKLearn, MATLAB, Octave, Spark ML

No SQL DB: Cassandra, HBase, MongoDB, Vertica

Cloud: AWS, Azure Cloud

Operating System: Windows, Linux, and Unix

BI Tools: Informatica 9.5/9.1/8.6, Tableau, Cognos

DBMS / RDBMS: Oracle 12c/11g, SQL Server 2014, DB2, Teradata 14/12, AWS Redshift

IDE: Eclipse, Jupiter Notebooks, Microsoft Visual Studio, Flex Builder, Spyder, TOAD, NetBeans, PL/SQL Developer, Putty, Squirrel SQL

Version Control: SVN, CVS, Git, and Rational Clear Case

Tools: FileZilla, JUnit, Splunk, Clear Quest, Rally, Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket

Learn more/Apply for this position