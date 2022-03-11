Senior Data Scientist at Mediro ICT

Company is recruiting for a Senior Data Scientist that has extensive experience in Machine Learning solving business problems. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques, and approaches used to build application solutions
- Implements analytical algorithms for object detection, segmentation, classification, and recognition
- Is responsible for discovering insights and identifying business opportunities using algorithmic, statistical, and mining techniques
- Plays a strategic role in creative ideas for leveraging the business’ vast collection of data into new ground-breaking IT solutions
- Establishes accurate and scalable analytics systems
- Interprets the results of statistical and predictive experiments and regression analysis and integrates this into complex business processes
- Conducts customer specification studies, gathers requirements, conducts system architectural design, and turns the requirements into a final product
- Provides complete application lifecycle development, deployment, and operations support for Big Data solutions and infrastructure
- Collaborates with various team members and facilitates the development, automation, and seamless delivery of analytics solutions into Big Data clusters
- Responsible for Data Warehousing and ETL using Informatica Power Center
- Analyses the data and build reports by using data visualization tools such as Tableau, Cognos, MicroStrategy
- Imports and exports data using Sqoop from HDFS to Relational Database Systems and vice-versa
- Codes and tests the Standardisation, Normalisation, Load, Extract and AVRO models to filter/massage the data and its validation
- Installs configure, and uses ecosystem components like Hadoop Map Reduce, Spark, Hive, Sqoop, Pig, HDFS, HBase, Cassandra, ZooKeeper, Oozie, Hue, Impala, and Flume
Minimum Requirements
- 10+ years of extensive experience within the data science industry in a fast-paced and complex business setting and with leading teams
- Extensive experience in Machine Learning solving business problems
- Agile working experience
Tech stack:
- Language: Python, Scala, SQL, Java, PL/SQL
- Web Technologies: Web Service, SOAP, Rest web services, JSP
- Big Data Eco System: Spark, HDFS, Yarn, Map Reduce, Hive, Pig, Sqoop, ZooKeeper, Kafka, Oozie, Hue, Impala, Flume
- Scripting language: HTML, JavaScript, CSS, XML and Ajax
- Machine Learning: R, SAS, SKLearn, MATLAB, Octave, Spark ML
- No SQL DB: Cassandra, HBase, MongoDB, Vertica
- Cloud: AWS, Azure Cloud
- Operating System: Windows, Linux, and Unix
- BI Tools: Informatica 9.5/9.1/8.6, Tableau, Cognos
- DBMS / RDBMS: Oracle 12c/11g, SQL Server 2014, DB2, Teradata 14/12, AWS Redshift
- IDE: Eclipse, Jupiter Notebooks, Microsoft Visual Studio, Flex Builder, Spyder, TOAD, NetBeans, PL/SQL Developer, Putty, Squirrel SQL
- Version Control: SVN, CVS, Git, and Rational Clear Case
- Tools: FileZilla, JUnit, Splunk, Clear Quest, Rally, Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket