Senior Data Scientist at Mediro ICT

Mar 11, 2022

Company is recruiting for a Senior Data Scientist that has extensive experience in Machine Learning solving business problems. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques, and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Implements analytical algorithms for object detection, segmentation, classification, and recognition
  • Is responsible for discovering insights and identifying business opportunities using algorithmic, statistical, and mining techniques
  • Plays a strategic role in creative ideas for leveraging the business’ vast collection of data into new ground-breaking IT solutions
  • Establishes accurate and scalable analytics systems
  • Interprets the results of statistical and predictive experiments and regression analysis and integrates this into complex business processes
  • Conducts customer specification studies, gathers requirements, conducts system architectural design, and turns the requirements into a final product
  • Provides complete application lifecycle development, deployment, and operations support for Big Data solutions and infrastructure
  • Collaborates with various team members and facilitates the development, automation, and seamless delivery of analytics solutions into Big Data clusters
  • Responsible for Data Warehousing and ETL using Informatica Power Center
  • Analyses the data and build reports by using data visualization tools such as Tableau, Cognos, MicroStrategy
  • Imports and exports data using Sqoop from HDFS to Relational Database Systems and vice-versa
  • Codes and tests the Standardisation, Normalisation, Load, Extract and AVRO models to filter/massage the data and its validation
  • Installs configure, and uses ecosystem components like Hadoop Map Reduce, Spark, Hive, Sqoop, Pig, HDFS, HBase, Cassandra, ZooKeeper, Oozie, Hue, Impala, and Flume

Minimum Requirements

  • 10+ years of extensive experience within the data science industry in a fast-paced and complex business setting and with leading teams
  • Extensive experience in Machine Learning solving business problems
  • Agile working experience

Tech stack:

  • Language: Python, Scala, SQL, Java, PL/SQL
  • Web Technologies: Web Service, SOAP, Rest web services, JSP
  • Big Data Eco System: Spark, HDFS, Yarn, Map Reduce, Hive, Pig, Sqoop, ZooKeeper, Kafka, Oozie, Hue, Impala, Flume
  • Scripting language: HTML, JavaScript, CSS, XML and Ajax
  • Machine Learning: R, SAS, SKLearn, MATLAB, Octave, Spark ML
  • No SQL DB: Cassandra, HBase, MongoDB, Vertica
  • Cloud: AWS, Azure Cloud
  • Operating System: Windows, Linux, and Unix
  • BI Tools: Informatica 9.5/9.1/8.6, Tableau, Cognos
  • DBMS / RDBMS: Oracle 12c/11g, SQL Server 2014, DB2, Teradata 14/12, AWS Redshift
  • IDE: Eclipse, Jupiter Notebooks, Microsoft Visual Studio, Flex Builder, Spyder, TOAD, NetBeans, PL/SQL Developer, Putty, Squirrel SQL
  • Version Control: SVN, CVS, Git, and Rational Clear Case
  • Tools: FileZilla, JUnit, Splunk, Clear Quest, Rally, Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket

Learn more/Apply for this position