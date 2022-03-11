Senior Data Scientist (Contracting Consultant) at Letsema Consulting

Data Science Consultant

This role is for Fixed Term Opportunities within our client base, in exciting projects working with the management consulting team.

We are looking for a Data Science Consultant who will support our clients with insights gained from analysing company and market data. The ideal candidate is adept at using large data sets to find opportunities for optimization and using models to test the effectiveness of different courses of action. They must have good knowledge of using a variety of data mining/data analysis methods, using a variety of data tools, building, and implementing models, using/creating algorithms, and creating/running simulations. They must have a proven ability to drive business results with their data-based insights. They must be comfortable working with a wide range of stakeholders and functional teams. The right candidate will have a passion for discovering solutions hidden in large data sets and working with stakeholders to improve business outcomes.

Responsibilities:

Work with stakeholders throughout the organization to identify opportunities for leveraging company data to drive business solutions.

Mine and analyse data from market and company databases to drive optimization and improvement of product development, marketing techniques and business strategies.

Knowledge and experience in conducting market research, from various mediums and synthesising data into relevant insights for decision making.

Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques.

Develop custom data models and algorithms to apply to data sets.

Use predictive modelling to increase and optimize customer experiences, revenue generation, ad targeting and other business outcomes.

Coordinate with different functional teams to implement models and monitor outcomes.

Develop processes and tools to monitor and analyse model performance and data accuracy.

Qualifications and Experience

Strong problem-solving skills with an emphasis on product development.

Experience using statistical computer languages (R, Python, etc.) to manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets.

Experience working with data architectures.

Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks.

Knowledge of advanced statistical techniques and concepts (regression, properties of distributions, statistical tests, and proper usage, etc.) and experience with applications.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills for coordinating across teams.

A drive to learn and master new technologies and techniques.

We’re looking for someone with 2 – 3 years’ experience manipulating data sets and building statistical models

Postgraduate degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or another quantitative field.

Desired Skills:

Python

R

statistical analysis

java

javascript

datasets

data architect

customer strategy

algoritms

data models

data engineering

data warehousing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Consulting

About The Employer:

At Letsema, we believe in business being a catalyst for social change. Achieving this ambition is only possible through the combined talents and skills of the Letsema family. We take pride in working with individuals from a variety of backgrounds who have the drive and intellect to bring about positive social change through the enablement Letsema offers to new and returning clients and partners.

