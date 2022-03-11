Senior Microsoft Engineer (VMWare) – Contract

Requirements
- Cisco Firewalls, Cisco Routers, Windows Active Directory, SQL Servers, VMware ESXi, VPN, VDI, Wifi Monitoring, Cisco IOS, IPS, Data Center Infrastructure, SQL Server, NTP, Wireless Infrastructure, System Center Operations Manager, Netflow, Firewall, DMZ, DHCP, and more
- Computer Architecture, Storage Devices, Networking, Databases, Firewalls, Virus Checkers, Security, Applications, Compliance, WiFi, SDN, Thin Client, IP Cameras, Voice over IP, Network Security, Web Security, Wireless Security, Application Development.
- Configure a minimal number of applications and services required for a particular deployment and maintain the integrity of that image at all times.
- Develops and maintains the core networking infrastructure for a VMware Workspace One
Qualifications
- Minimum of 4 years of experience with VMWare Workspace One Competencies
- Strong interest in technical support and computer applications.
- Post Matric qualification in Computer Science or related.