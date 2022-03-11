Senior .NET Developer (C# / VB.net) at Mediro ICT

Manufacturing giant based in Pietermaritzburg is looking to employ an experienced .Net Developer for a semi-permanent (12 months contract – renewable) position. Candidates must either stay in Pietermaritzburg or relocate there in order to be considered. CV to [Email Address Removed]
General
- Completeness and accuracy of code (work product) vs. allocated tasks
- Ensure that project tasks are delivered in accordance with larger project objectives
- Adhere to and apply software development policies and standards
- Ensure accurate estimates on development effort
- Proactively report on potential slippage or deviation
Business Requirements
- Gather and understand the business requirements
- Architect a software design, build code and configure
Testing
- Perform unit testing for all custom code and ensure quality for test cases, where applicable
Minimum Requirements
The purpose of this role is to Develop, Maintain and Support new and existing .NET systems
- 5 -7 years’ experience in C# software development
- Good experience in a manufacturing environment
- Understanding and interpreting of business requirements, coding solutions and managing complex architectures
- Understanding of agile principles, architecture design and best practices
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES & EXPERIENCES
- Languages: C#, Razor, PL/SQL, TSql
- User Interfaces: Winforms, Blazor, MAUI, WinUI 3
- DevExpress Suite
- Services & Messaging:
- Web API, WCF Services (XML, JSON, gPRC)
- Architecture & Frameworks:
- Clean / Onin Architecture, Microservice architecture
- CSLA, OpenId Cnnect, Serilog & Splunk,
- Design principles: Design patterns, SOLID, test driven, event driven, lean principles, data structures
- Methodologies
- Hybrid Agile (Scrum)
- Toolsets:
- Surce Control: Git, Azure Devops (CI & CD)
- Incident management: Jira & Jira Service Desk
- Databases:
- Oracle & MSSQL – Develp and maintain PL/SQL, Triggers, Stored Procedures, Functions and Packages
- Legacy: VB6 applications to be ported to .NET
- General:
- Micrsoft Visio (UML)