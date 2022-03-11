Senior .NET Developer (C# / VB.net) at Mediro ICT

Manufacturing giant based in Pietermaritzburg is looking to employ an experienced .Net Developer for a semi-permanent (12 months contract – renewable) position. Candidates must either stay in Pietermaritzburg or relocate there in order to be considered. CV to [Email Address Removed]

General

Completeness and accuracy of code (work product) vs. allocated tasks

Ensure that project tasks are delivered in accordance with larger project objectives

Adhere to and apply software development policies and standards

Ensure accurate estimates on development effort

Proactively report on potential slippage or deviation

Business Requirements

Gather and understand the business requirements

Architect a software design, build code and configure

Testing

Perform unit testing for all custom code and ensure quality for test cases, where applicable

Minimum Requirements

The purpose of this role is to Develop, Maintain and Support new and existing .NET systems

5 -7 years’ experience in C# software development

Good experience in a manufacturing environment

Understanding and interpreting of business requirements, coding solutions and managing complex architectures

Understanding of agile principles, architecture design and best practices

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES & EXPERIENCES

Languages: C#, Razor, PL/SQL, TSql

User Interfaces: Winforms, Blazor, MAUI, WinUI 3 DevExpress Suite

Services & Messaging: Web API, WCF Services (XML, JSON, gPRC)

Architecture & Frameworks: Clean / Onin Architecture, Microservice architecture CSLA, OpenId Cnnect, Serilog & Splunk, Design principles: Design patterns, SOLID, test driven, event driven, lean principles, data structures

Methodologies Hybrid Agile (Scrum)

Toolsets: Surce Control: Git, Azure Devops (CI & CD) Incident management: Jira & Jira Service Desk

Databases: Oracle & MSSQL – Develp and maintain PL/SQL, Triggers, Stored Procedures, Functions and Packages

Legacy: VB6 applications to be ported to .NET

General: Micrsoft Visio (UML)



