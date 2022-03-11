Senior PV Specialist (Affiliate)

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- Medical, Pharmacy or Life-sciences Degree (Bachelor’s or Master’s) or equivalent.
- Minimum 5 years of Pharmaceutical Industry experience with at least 3 years in PV
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Screening of company sponsored social media
- Updates on the system
- Liaise with the SST Safety Systems Team of any updates
- Ensure local tracking system is in place
- Monthly compliance reports, in line with Global PSRM metrics
