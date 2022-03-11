Senior PV Specialist (Affiliate)

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Medical, Pharmacy or Life-sciences Degree (Bachelor’s or Master’s) or equivalent.

Minimum 5 years of Pharmaceutical Industry experience with at least 3 years in PV

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Screening of company sponsored social media

Updates on the system

Liaise with the SST Safety Systems Team of any updates

Ensure local tracking system is in place

Monthly compliance reports, in line with Global PSRM metrics

