Senior Scrum Master at Non-Profit Organisation

Skills and Personal Attributes

Highly organised, articulate, outcomes-driven, personable and diplomatic.

Excellent verbal and written communication.

Tech-literate and eager to learn and create new systems and processes to drive efficiency. Able to implement new systems in a way that is clear to others.

Qualifications and Experience

This is a senior position, requiring 5+ years of experience in a similar role. Agile experience is critical to this role.

Time spent working in the corporate education sector will be beneficial as will a working knowledge of skills

development, B-BBEE and/or the SETA environment.

They are looking for a scrum master with experience in working with high performing development teams. This person would support the tech team in the end-to-end implementation of Grad programmes, Unemployed Learnerships and Employed Learnerships. We need someone who would be able to bring learnings from industry experience and apply those learnings to a complex education space. We need someone who can bring new systems and efficiencies to life.

Key responsibilities and deliverables include:

Inject agile excellence into the education team and students

Help the team to become more efficient by introducing and fine tuning systems

Support the training of junior developers on Umuzi’s programmes

Project manage remote programme delivery: success is measured, among other things, on learner completion rates, learner feedback, partner satisfaction and renewal of contracts year-on-year.

Work collaboratively with and coach team members to support the learners (some team members are technical e.g. junior developers, while others are non-technical e.g. junior scrum masters)

Manage contributions to our open source curriculum content

Spot and solve problems: We need someone who won’t just wait to be told what to do and will not simply accept things as they are. We need someone who can spot opportunities to make things better; communicate effectively about their concerns and ideas; and bring ideas to life. In other words, a senior team member with strong problem solving skills

Work with multiple internal teams to create, communicate and implement project delivery plans to ensure a smooth end-to-end programme delivery process. This includes: rollout and delivery of Umuzi programmes, ongoing communication with internal stakeholders, learner progress tracking and reporting, and management of recruit leave.

Monitor tech-ed operations and proactively supporting learners through their learning journey and ensure that they have access to all of the information and expertise that they need to complete their qualification in the designated time frame.

Escalation of issues to the relevant internal stakeholders to ensure timeous resolution.

Contribute to process development and systems decisions based on knowledge acquired in the tech ed environment.

General team support: Removing impediments/resolving blockers for all tech staff.

General team coaching on professional behaviour and communication.

Ad hoc admin and departmental tasks.

Communicate effectively about technical syllabuses – we are not looking for a coder here, but we are looking

for someone who is tech literate enough to be able to communicate about code

Know when to reach out to internal subject matter experts so that the best decisions get made

Prioritise the growth and productivity of our team

Delegate effectively

Represent the concerns of our team when interfacing with other departments. For example there will always be a tension between sales and implementation functions in an organisation. Umuzi is no different. We need someone who is capable of negotiation and compromise, but also knows when to stand their ground and have their concerns heard.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Project Management

Manage remote programme delivery

Implement project delivery plan

Support training of Junior Developers

Scrum master

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Regulating Bodies & Organisational

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A non-profit organisation that works with leading employers in South Africa. Together they create opportunities to skill, reskill or upskill talented people and place them in high-value tech and creative roles. Much of their success depends on the success of the people that they have going through their programmes.

