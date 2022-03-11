Software Development

An exciting position exists for General Manager: Software Developer. The suitable candidate must be hands on in leading and managing software development teamsto build and deliver industry leading, robust and innovative software solutions aligned to the Company’s strategic objectives.

Requirements:

Bachelor Degree in Information Informatcs/Computer Science or equivalent

8-12 years working experience in an IT management enviorment

5-8 years working experience as Senior Application/Web Developer

4-7 years Senior Management with extensive people managment experiecen

Desired Skills:

Software Development

IT Executive

Chief Information Officer

IT Management

Senior Application

Web Developer

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

