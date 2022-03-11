An exciting position exists for General Manager: Software Developer. The suitable candidate must be hands on in leading and managing software development teamsto build and deliver industry leading, robust and innovative software solutions aligned to the Company’s strategic objectives.
Requirements:
- Bachelor Degree in Information Informatcs/Computer Science or equivalent
- 8-12 years working experience in an IT management enviorment
- 5-8 years working experience as Senior Application/Web Developer
- 4-7 years Senior Management with extensive people managment experiecen
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- IT Executive
- Chief Information Officer
- IT Management
- Senior Application
- Web Developer
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree