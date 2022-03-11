Software Engineer

The Role: We are recruiting a Software Engineer. This is a fixed term contract of 12 months Ending 30th April 2023. Please make sure you are willing to work on a contract before you click apply.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Design and develop software solutions

Integration and verification of new software with current systems

Development and implementation of protocol drivers and applications

Mentorship and coaching of junior staff

Evaluate customer inquiries and technical feasibility of projects

Support development of sales and marketing material

Verify and assist with engineering solutions during project execution

Factory Acceptance Testing of new applications and drivers

Factory Acceptance Testing of projects completed before delivery

Support customers remotely.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

Matric certificate

Diploma (Electronic) or the equivalent Bcom Degree ?? optional

Preferred Qualification:

Post graduate qualification in Computer Engineering

Registration with the Engineering Council of South Africa as Professional Engineer

Certificated SCADA and PLC qualification

Experience required:

Function related experience: 2-3 years

