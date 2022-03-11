The Role: We are recruiting a Software Engineer. This is a fixed term contract of 12 months Ending 30th April 2023. Please make sure you are willing to work on a contract before you click apply.
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Design and develop software solutions
- Integration and verification of new software with current systems
- Development and implementation of protocol drivers and applications
- Mentorship and coaching of junior staff
- Evaluate customer inquiries and technical feasibility of projects
- Support development of sales and marketing material
- Verify and assist with engineering solutions during project execution
- Factory Acceptance Testing of new applications and drivers
- Factory Acceptance Testing of projects completed before delivery
- Support customers remotely.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Matric certificate
- Diploma (Electronic) or the equivalent Bcom Degree ?? optional
Preferred Qualification:
- Post graduate qualification in Computer Engineering
- Registration with the Engineering Council of South Africa as Professional Engineer
- Certificated SCADA and PLC qualification
Experience required:
- Function related experience: 2-3 years