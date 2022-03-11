Software Engineer

Mar 11, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Software Engineer. This is a fixed term contract of 12 months Ending 30th April 2023. Please make sure you are willing to work on a contract before you click apply.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Design and develop software solutions
  • Integration and verification of new software with current systems
  • Development and implementation of protocol drivers and applications
  • Mentorship and coaching of junior staff
  • Evaluate customer inquiries and technical feasibility of projects
  • Support development of sales and marketing material
  • Verify and assist with engineering solutions during project execution
  • Factory Acceptance Testing of new applications and drivers
  • Factory Acceptance Testing of projects completed before delivery
  • Support customers remotely.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Matric certificate
  • Diploma (Electronic) or the equivalent Bcom Degree ?? optional

Preferred Qualification:

  • Post graduate qualification in Computer Engineering
  • Registration with the Engineering Council of South Africa as Professional Engineer
  • Certificated SCADA and PLC qualification

Experience required:

  • Function related experience: 2-3 years

Learn more/Apply for this position