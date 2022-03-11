Solutions Architect (C#.NET) – Cape Town – up to R1.7m PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Be part of one of the top companies in the financial services industry and work alongside the best developers.

You will be responsible to provide feasible technical and non-technical solutions for requirements presented by businesses as well as any other technical solutions required to ensure quality and assist development management team to drive and ensure that the relevant IT governance processes are followed.

You will also be required to consult with all relevant stakeholders in the definition of any technical processes and standards and provide support to agile development teams and end to end design team to ensure consistency across the SDLC

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 5 years’ experience in Architecture

10+ years’ experience IT solution delivery experience

TFS

GIT

C#

.NET

MS Sql

DB2

Soap

Rest

TOGAF

PEAF

Zachman

Source Control

Object Orientated Programming

Rational Database Systems

Integration Systems

Cloud Architecture Fundamentals

Reference Number for this position is FM53507 which is a Permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability.

