Trend Analyst

My client a leading clothing retailer in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a Trend Analyst in their Girlswear team.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Responsible for executing trend strategy

– Presentations will be delivered to key stakeholders on what is trending in the retail markets

– Global fashion trends collected, researched and filtered in line with the Company brand positioning, in close collaboration with the Design Specialist

– Awareness of global, local and holistic trends ensured

– Research international VM trends and update internal VM team on newness

– Correct trend terminology researched and presented

– Stay current with new developments and trends in advertising, design, art, photography and technology

– Analyse what other retailers are doing in an effort to identify important trends in retail fashion to make certain our campaigns are current or “trendy” and competitive with the marketplace

– Understand the market, the trend, the customer, and what is happening in the retail landscape

– Connected on social media and fashion platforms

– Create stories with Designer of product and technical drawings and trend in line with customer mind-set

– Content of how to wear the look / styling

– Appropriate trends, key items, colour, styling, fabrics and prints proposed and prepared in an exciting, understandable and appropriate format

Knowledge Required:

– Understanding of the South African retail climate and landscape

– The knowledge on how to stay abreast of emerging macro trends, micro trends and cultural phenomenon and consistently communicate these trends to all levels, both within as well as outside the Company

– Knowledge of the retail merchandise cycle with regards to buying as well as the marketing calendar/ cycle

– Related computer applications

Skills required:

– Awareness of global, local and holistic trends ensured

– Aware of current and new developments of trends in advertising, design, art, photography and technology

– Good strategic, conceptual skills and a solid knowledge of the South African retail climate and landscape

– Strong eye for fashion with the ability to create stories of product and trend in line with customer requirements

– The ability to propose and prepare appropriate trends, key items, colour, styling, fabrics and prints (including hair and make-up styling) in an exciting, understandable and appropriate format to produce key “top-to-toe” looks

– Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to communicate ideas visually, verbally and in writing

– Strong relationship building and influencing skills

– Excellent time management, organizational, administrative skills and presentation skills

– High energy level and is performance-driven and deadline-orientated

– Creative with an eye for detail and passionate about fashion

– Strong analytical skills and can work in a systematic fashion

– Computer proficiency in Adobe PhotoShop, Illustrator, InDesign and MS Office

The ability to:

– Remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances

– Work both independently and in a team environment

– Handle multiple projects simultaneously while adhering to strict deadlines

Experience required:

– Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in design, with proven experience in Younger Girls apparel

– Experience working with advertising and briefing of marketing/agencies in apparel retail

Qualifications required:

A completed diploma/degree in Fashion Design or similar

Please email CV before 21 March 2022

Desired Skills:

Younger Girls

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position