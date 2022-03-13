Senior Business Analyst

To deliver business benefit through targeted IT and Business initiatives that are aligned to the business strategy and objectives of the Group.
Requirements:
- BCom (or other relevant Tertiary Qualification)
- 10 years’ (minimum) IT related experience working on SAP in a Business Analysis capacity involving project management and successful project delivery in commercial projects
- Experience in SAP ERP implementation (essential)
KPA’s:
- Prepare business cases to motivate investment in projects
- Identify opportunities for business process improvements
- Engage with functional executives at operational and tactical levels
- Lobby for support within functions at all the business central and regional locations
- Engage with business users and management to gather requirements for solution design
- Prepare detailed business requirements definitions for system development or configuration
- Participate in Software package evaluation
- Prepare functional test cases
- Prepare training material to support change management transition to new processes and systems
- Lead pilot projects
- Hand over to roll out teams and operational technical teams
The incumbent must ensure desired business outcomes are realised through collaboration, communication, planning and resourcing, as well as facilitate business requirements for IT processes and act as a System Specialist
Desired Skills:
- SAP ERP
- SAP
- Business Analysis
- System Specialist
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years FMCG
- More than 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Well established Corporate Retailer
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Car Allowance
- Fuel Card