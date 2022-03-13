Senior Business Analyst

To deliver business benefit through targeted IT and Business initiatives that are aligned to the business strategy and objectives of the Group.

Requirements:

BCom (or other relevant Tertiary Qualification)

10 years’ (minimum) IT related experience working on SAP in a Business Analysis capacity involving project management and successful project delivery in commercial projects

Experience in SAP ERP implementation (essential)

KPA’s:

Prepare business cases to motivate investment in projects

Identify opportunities for business process improvements

Engage with functional executives at operational and tactical levels

Lobby for support within functions at all the business central and regional locations

Engage with business users and management to gather requirements for solution design

Prepare detailed business requirements definitions for system development or configuration

Participate in Software package evaluation

Prepare functional test cases

Prepare training material to support change management transition to new processes and systems

Lead pilot projects

Hand over to roll out teams and operational technical teams

The incumbent must ensure desired business outcomes are realised through collaboration, communication, planning and resourcing, as well as facilitate business requirements for IT processes and act as a System Specialist

Desired Skills:

SAP ERP

SAP

Business Analysis

System Specialist

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years FMCG

More than 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Well established Corporate Retailer

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Car Allowance

Fuel Card

