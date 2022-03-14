Automation Engineer at Southey Personnel Services

Automation Engineer Job Summary

We are seeking a qualified, motivated individual to join our company as an Automation Engineer. As part of our team, you will create automated systems for use in a production and manufacturing environment. You will collaborate with departmental and corporate leadership to determine existing automation capabilities and future opportunities, creating detailed project road maps for automation projects that support our business objectives. Our ideal candidate has at least a degree in engineering with a focus on automation, electrical engineering, or a relevant field. You also need superb problem-solving and communication skills.

Automation Engineer Duties and Responsibilities

Design and implement automated systems for use in diverse manufacturing and production environments

Lead collaborative discussions between leadership and key stakeholders to determine automation capabilities and goals

Create detailed road maps to guide automation projects from conception to final implementation

Support existing automation technology with component and process upgrades

Automation Engineer Requirements and Qualifications

Minimum 5 years’ experience in the same or similar role.

Experience using PLC Programming: Siemens Simatic Step 7 & Mitsubishi SCADA Design & Development: Siemens Simatic WinCC TCP/IP Ethernet Networking

Siemens WinCC Scada

Software Simulation, Factory Acceptance Test (FAT), commissioning, and

Site Acceptance Test (SAT).

Must reside in the Western I Southern Cape

Desired Skills:

Plc Programming

Siemens WinCC Scada

Software Simulation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

