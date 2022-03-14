Automation Engineer at Southey Personnel Services

Automation Engineer Job Summary
We are seeking a qualified, motivated individual to join our company as an Automation Engineer. As part of our team, you will create automated systems for use in a production and manufacturing environment. You will collaborate with departmental and corporate leadership to determine existing automation capabilities and future opportunities, creating detailed project road maps for automation projects that support our business objectives. Our ideal candidate has at least a degree in engineering with a focus on automation, electrical engineering, or a relevant field. You also need superb problem-solving and communication skills.
Automation Engineer Duties and Responsibilities
- Design and implement automated systems for use in diverse manufacturing and production environments
- Lead collaborative discussions between leadership and key stakeholders to determine automation capabilities and goals
- Create detailed road maps to guide automation projects from conception to final implementation
- Support existing automation technology with component and process upgrades
Automation Engineer Requirements and Qualifications
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in the same or similar role.
- Experience using PLC Programming: Siemens Simatic Step 7 & Mitsubishi SCADA Design & Development: Siemens Simatic WinCC TCP/IP Ethernet Networking
- Siemens WinCC Scada
- Software Simulation, Factory Acceptance Test (FAT), commissioning, and
- Site Acceptance Test (SAT).
- Must reside in the Western I Southern Cape
Desired Skills:
- Plc Programming
- Siemens WinCC Scada
- Software Simulation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree