BI Developer at RecruiTech

Our client in Morningside Durban is looking for a BI Developer who can design, program, document and support database projects in support of the business’s day-to-day operations. This position will support the business units, and ensure process improvement and promotion of new tools and techniques.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Design, develop, document, analyse, create, test, modify and support ETL packages in SSIS for example but not limited to the design and program of SSIS packages to maintain different reporting tables and interfaces to and from external systems

Perform complex data transfers, interfaces, and conversions

Ability to assess the complex data and systems of the business and be able to design solutions in support of these systems

Provide support to business functions

Participate in data management and auditing, querying advance data for analysis and identification of anomalies

Provide input for the establishment of system policies and procedures, standards and schedules

Skills and Experience:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a BI Developer using one of the popular BI tools e.g. Qlik Sense, PowerBI, Tableau etc.

Significant proficiency with SQL and writing queries against complex database structures.

Experience in T-SQL and SSIS development

Experience in data warehousing, data analysis and data modelling

Must be organized to effectively manage multiple projects and shifting priorities

Maintain confidentiality as required and appropriate

Must feel comfortable dealing with clients’ face to face.

Must be able to work as part of a team.

Experience using SQL Server and SSRS for Business Intelligence

Exposure to the following:

Microsoft Development Technologies

SQL Server

Integration Services (SSIS)

Reporting Services (SSRS)

Analysis Services (SSAS)

Visual Studio

Microsoft Desktop Technologies

Office

PowerBI

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

