BI Full Stack Developer

Role Purpose:

You should be able to communicate technical information to technical teams, as well as be competent in communicating challenges and solutions to project and operational leadership. An understanding of data management solutions and a keen sense of the strategic value of information to an organization will be of importance. You will also be responsible for developing data warehousing blueprints, evaluating hardware and software platforms, and integrating systems; translating business needs into long-term architecture solutions.

Qualification and experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Informatics, Information Systems, Engineering, or another quantitative field / National Diploma in an Information Technology related discipline preferred

3- 8 years related experience

Application and data engineering background with a solid background in SQL is required

Data architecture design and delivery experience preferred

Experience in three (3) or more of the following areas is required:

Database technologies (e.g., SAP Hana, Teradata or similar) and database development (Views, Functions and Stored Procedure development)

Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala

Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related.

ETL tools (e.g., SAP Data Services)

Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g., Kafka or Nifi)

Data warehousing (Kimball and Data Vault patterns are preferred) and dimensional data modelling (OLAP and MDX experience)

Main responsibilities

Delivery leadership:

Definition of solution high level design options based on client requirements.

Solution design refinement via prototyping.

Completion of detailed design, modelling and/or data management deliverables in accordance with the company architectural and design standards, based on architectural design guidance.

Facilitation of design trade-off decisions.

Creation of role specific design standards, patterns, and principles.

Completion of deliverables required to and gaining architectural design approval (including engagement with architectural governance stakeholders and forums, presentation)

Development and engineering:

Engineering of complex solutions leveraging and abiding by the company and leading practice standards

Timeous completion of all activities associated to leading practice engineering standards and release management

Timeous completing of code reviews for of Junior developers and completion of governance and design review requirements

Planning and completion of all tasks to land and deliver solutions (Including environment preparation, software installation, configuration etc.)

Mentor Junior Full Stack Developers

Stakeholder engagement, and requirements definition:

Analyzing business and/or system requirements, with the assistance of key Foundation, Data Platform and/or customer team members.

Engagement with Data Platform, Architecture and Foundation, the company and value stream stakeholders as required to analyses requirements and/or constraints.

Documentation of outcomes leveraging the company architectural and design standards, based on architectural design guidance.

Core competencies

Living up to our Group-wide core competencies, will help you achieve a successful career with us.

Cultivates Innovation: Creating new and better ways for the organization to be successful.

Client Focus: Building strong customer relationships and delivering customer-centric solutions.

Drives Results: Consistently achieving results, even under tough circumstances.

Collaborates: Building partnerships and working collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives.

Resilience: Rebounding from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations.

Role competencies

Plans and Aligns: Planning and prioritizing work to meet commitments aligned with organizational goals.

Manages Complexity: Making sense of complex, high quantity, and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems.

Organizational savvy: Maneuvering comfortably through complex policy, process, and people-related organizational dynamics.

Optimizes work processes: Knowing the most effective and efficient processes to get things done, with a focus on continuous improvement

Skills

IT Data Analysis

Database Knowledge and Monitoring

Data Security

Risk Management

