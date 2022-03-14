Control Systems Engineer

Are an energetic Control Systems Technician looking for an opportunity at a company with great perks and a fast paced, collaborative environment. Our client is looking for a Control Systems Technician to perform skilled tasks within the field of expertise required from himher in order to maintain the serviceability, reliability, integrity and safety of all equipment under the section’s area of control.
You Will Do:
- Maintenance of equipment
- Technician competency tasks
- Administration
- Teamwork
Requirements:
- National Technical Diploma or National Higher Diploma (NQF5) or equivalent RPL or ND Engineering
- 2 years relevant plant or industry experience
- Code EB driver’s license
Skills:
- PLC programming skills on Siemens S7 systems
- Knowledge of SCADA systems
- Static and dynamic scales and Siemens Variable Speed Drives
- Good analytical skills
- Technical investigations and fault finding
Desired Skills:
- PLC programming skills
- Siemens S7 systems
- Knowledge of SCADA systems
- static and dynamic scales
- Siemens Variable Speed Drives
- Technical investigations and fault finding
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma