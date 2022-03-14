Control Systems Engineer

Are an energetic Control Systems Technician looking for an opportunity at a company with great perks and a fast paced, collaborative environment. Our client is looking for a Control Systems Technician to perform skilled tasks within the field of expertise required from himher in order to maintain the serviceability, reliability, integrity and safety of all equipment under the section’s area of control.

You Will Do:

Maintenance of equipment

Technician competency tasks

Administration

Teamwork

Requirements:

National Technical Diploma or National Higher Diploma (NQF5) or equivalent RPL or ND Engineering

2 years relevant plant or industry experience

Code EB driver’s license

Skills:

PLC programming skills on Siemens S7 systems

Knowledge of SCADA systems

Static and dynamic scales and Siemens Variable Speed Drives

Good analytical skills

Technical investigations and fault finding

Desired Skills:

PLC programming skills

Siemens S7 systems

Knowledge of SCADA systems

static and dynamic scales

Siemens Variable Speed Drives

Technical investigations and fault finding

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

