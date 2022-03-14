ICT TECHNICAL CYBERSECURITY SPECIALISTS at Heitha Staffing Group

Purpose :

ICT Technical Cyber Security Specialists will establish, manage, and administer organization’s ICT security policies and procedures to ensure preventive and recovery strategies are in place, and to minimize the risk of internal and external security threats.

Requirements :

4+ years’ experience in IT Security, specialising in incident investigation & threat hunting using various tools and techniques.

Ability to run an investigation from start to finish, including pivoting between data types and correlating events.

Understanding the Attack life cycle.

Experience with using SIEM platforms & technologies.

Understanding of TCP/IP and networking concepts.

Knowledge of IT security controls (Network IPS, Vulnerability Scanning, Endpoint Protection, Firewalls, Cloud Access).

Experience with responding to phishing emails, malware analysis, network attacks and network traffic analysis.

Familiarity and understanding of basic SQL and KQL queries.

Strong knowledge of Windows and Linux etc.

Relevant industry security certifications such as: Security+, Network+, CySA+, other Blue Team training and certifications.

Preferred / Advantageous:

CISO

Exposure to different cloud services (Amazon Web Services, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle, etc.).

Pentest/Red Team knowledge.

Previous Security Operations Centre experience.

Other relevant technology certifications, e.g., Cloud Administrator Associate.

Use of forensic analysis tools, e.g., Autopsy, Caine, SIFT

Responsibilities:

Develop ICT Cybersecurity roadmap for Chief Director: ICT’s approval, after initial technical testing of all ICT environments are done, in order to indicate order of Cybersecurity priorities.

Define tooling needed aligned to the Cybersecurity priorities identified.

Implement the monitoring tools for Cybersecurity as needed, per defined priorities per the approved ICT Cybersecurity Roadmap.

Support the ICT teams in responding to security incidents.

Responsible for improving application & infrastructure systems security

Integrate security practices into the SDLC and DevSecOps under the guiding principles of ‘shift left’ and ‘security by default’.

Duration : 12 Months Fixed Period

Learn more/Apply for this position