Mar 14, 2022

Our client is a dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal opportunity employer who operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services and within the FMCG environment. They are looking for a Senior IOS Developer for one of their UK based clients. This role is FULLY REMOTE and a 6 month contract with a view to renewal.

PLEASE NOTE – This is an immeadite start, AT the latest 01 April 2022 – Long notice periods unfortunately will not be considered

Experience Required:

  • 6 Years in IOS Development
  • Working knowledge of SWIFT UI
  • Great Knowledge of Apple frameworks such as, Foundation,Uikit,Avfoundation,Storekit
  • Xcode,Git and Github
  • Experience in working with APIs using RESTful web services (JSON)
  • Expereicne working in medium sized IOS Agile development teams

Desired Skills:

  • IOS
  • SWIFT UI
  • XCode
  • Git
  • API
  • REST
  • JSON

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

