Our client is a dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal opportunity employer who operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services and within the FMCG environment. They are looking for a Senior IOS Developer for one of their UK based clients. This role is FULLY REMOTE and a 6 month contract with a view to renewal.

PLEASE NOTE – This is an immeadite start, AT the latest 01 April 2022 – Long notice periods unfortunately will not be considered

Experience Required:

6 Years in IOS Development

Working knowledge of SWIFT UI

Great Knowledge of Apple frameworks such as, Foundation,Uikit,Avfoundation,Storekit

Xcode,Git and Github

Experience in working with APIs using RESTful web services (JSON)

Expereicne working in medium sized IOS Agile development teams

Desired Skills:

IOS

SWIFT UI

XCode

Git

API

REST

JSON

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

