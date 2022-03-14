Our client is a dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal opportunity employer who operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services and within the FMCG environment. They are looking for a Senior IOS Developer for one of their UK based clients. This role is FULLY REMOTE and a 6 month contract with a view to renewal.
PLEASE NOTE – This is an immeadite start, AT the latest 01 April 2022 – Long notice periods unfortunately will not be considered
Experience Required:
- 6 Years in IOS Development
- Working knowledge of SWIFT UI
- Great Knowledge of Apple frameworks such as, Foundation,Uikit,Avfoundation,Storekit
- Xcode,Git and Github
- Experience in working with APIs using RESTful web services (JSON)
- Expereicne working in medium sized IOS Agile development teams
Desired Skills:
- IOS
- SWIFT UI
- XCode
- Git
- API
- REST
- JSON
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma